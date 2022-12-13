Santa Claus visits with ECFE tykes
The Early Childhood Family Education holiday event moved to Century School this year.
The Park Rapids Schools’ Early Childhood Family Education (ECFE) program held its first holiday event since moving to its new digs at Century School on Thursday.
Parents and kids crowded into the pre-K pod to visit with Santa, shy soft fabric “snowballs” at Frosty the Snowman, play in a bounce house and check in at several activity tables, overflowing into a couple of the pod’s classrooms.
Activities included a candy-themed erector set, decorating Christmas cookies, scooping “reindeer food” (oatmeal) into plastic bags, stringing red and green pasta onto necklaces, cutting Christmas cookie shapes out of Play-Doh and more.
ECFE is a mixed-ages parent-child program open to children from birth to age 5.
