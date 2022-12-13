Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Santa Claus visits with ECFE tykes

The Early Childhood Family Education holiday event moved to Century School this year.

121422.N.PRE.DallasWatson8900.jpg
Dallas Watson (15 months) takes a turn on Santa's lap (Terry Morris) with smiling encouragement from mom Ashley Watson during the Early Childhood Family Education holiday event Dec. 8, 2022 at Park Rapids Century School.
Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise
Robin Fish
By Robin Fish
December 12, 2022 09:11 PM
The Park Rapids Schools’ Early Childhood Family Education (ECFE) program held its first holiday event since moving to its new digs at Century School on Thursday.

121422.N.PRE.PastaNecklaces8925.jpg
Charlie Caudillo (at left), Anna Krueger, Anna's mom Heather Schultz and Maddie Caudillo string red and green pasta to make Christmassy necklaces during the Early Childhood Family Education holiday event Dec. 8, 2022 at Century School in Park Rapids.
Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise

Parents and kids crowded into the pre-K pod to visit with Santa, shy soft fabric “snowballs” at Frosty the Snowman, play in a bounce house and check in at several activity tables, overflowing into a couple of the pod’s classrooms.

121422.N.PRE.TheodoreButler8949.jpg
Theodore Butler and his dad, Tyler, fill a bag of "reindeer food" during the Early Childhood Family Education holiday event Dec. 8, 2022 at Century School in Park Rapids.
Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise

Activities included a candy-themed erector set, decorating Christmas cookies, scooping “reindeer food” (oatmeal) into plastic bags, stringing red and green pasta onto necklaces, cutting Christmas cookie shapes out of Play-Doh and more.

121422.N.PRE.PlaydohFun8915.jpg
Jason Wettels and daughter Jolynn, 4, join Alex Kubitskyi, 3, and mom Yulia in cutting Christmas cookie shapes out of red and green Play-Doh during the Early Childhood Family Education holiday event Dec. 8, 2022 in the pre-K pod at Park Rapids Century School.
Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise

ECFE is a mixed-ages parent-child program open to children from birth to age 5.

121422.N.PRE.RaylanSkaro8972.jpg
Raylan Skaro shies a "snowball" at Frosty the Snowman during the Early Childhood Family Education holiday event Dec. 8, 2022 at Century School in Park Rapids.
Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise
Robin Fish
By Robin Fish
Robin Fish is a staff reporter at the Park Rapids Enterprise. Contact him at rfish@parkrapidsenterprise.com or 218-252-3053.
