Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, December 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Santa Claus is coming to town on Saturdays

Santa and the Mrs. collect letters from Santa, then mosey to Bella Caffe for photo opps.

SantaSleighCU2022.jpg
Santa and Mrs. Claus weren’t pulled by eight tiny reindeer on this particular occasion, rather they were assisted by an ATV driven by Bella Caffe owner Thom Peterson.
Shannon Geisen/Enterprise
Shannon Geisen
By Shannon Geisen
November 29, 2022 09:53 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Children may drop off their wish lists to Santa. A bright red mailbox is stationed at Pioneer Park.

Jolly Ol’ St. Nick sweeps through downtown Park Rapids on a festive sleigh, exclaiming “ho, ho, ho” and “Merry Christmas!” on Saturday afternoons to collect the letters.

SantaTheodore22022.jpg
Theodore Butler, 2, chats with Mr. and Mrs. Claus on Nov. 26, accompanied by mom Treal Butler, April Weiss and 4-month-old Grace Weiss.
Shannon Geisen/Enterprise

Santa (a.k.a. Bud Gates) and the Mrs. (a.k.a. Deb Gates) will return around 10:45 a.m. on Saturdays, Dec. 3, 10 and 17 to retrieve more letters.

SantaJacob2022.jpg
Jacob Abseliamov seemed a bit taken aback to encounter Mr. and Mrs. Claus at Pioneer Park on Saturday. He was strolling downtown with parents Candice and Timur.
Shannon Geisen/Enterprise

Children can visit and take photos with the Clauses from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays at Bella Caffe.

READ THIS NEXT:
Red bauble with the golden shape of recyclingarrows. (series)
Opinion
LET'S TALK TRASH: Holiday recycling reminders
Especially during the holiday season, the Hubbard County Solid Waste Department encourages residents, friends and family to rethink before buying, reuse items to help reduce waste and recycle properly.
December 23, 2022 04:15 PM
 · 
By  Christina Hill, Hubbard County's Minnesota GreenCorps member
Lifestyle
NORTHWOODS COOKS: Cooking with children
December 23, 2022 12:46 PM
Local
Snowmobile clubs seek help clearing fallen trees from trails
December 23, 2022 10:03 AM
Columns
Finding Faith: The unrealistic expectations for Christmas
December 23, 2022 09:30 AM

Related Topics: CHRISTMASPARK RAPIDS
Shannon Geisen
By Shannon Geisen
Shannon Geisen is editor of the Park Rapids Enterprise.
What to read next
StudentNewsPlaceholder.jpg
Local
STUDENT NEWS: December 23, 2022
Annika Aho was named to the University of Sioux Falls fall Dean's List. She is majoring in media studies. Aho qualified for the Dean’s List by earning a term GPA of 3.5 or greater on a 4.0 scale.
December 23, 2022 04:50 PM
MantrapTwpDNRPotlatch22.jpg
Local
Hubbard County Board OKs DNR land acquisition
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is interested in purchasing 5,950 acres of former Potlatch land from The Conservation Fund (TCF).
December 23, 2022 01:59 PM
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen
Kevin Gish web.jpg
Local
Kevin Gish chosen as administrator of new Bemidji Veterans Home
As progress continues on the new Bemidji Veterans Home, set to open in 2023, Kevin Gish has been selected as the facility's administrator.
December 23, 2022 01:31 PM
 · 
By  Nicole Ronchetti
061919.N.PRE.ExteriornewsouthTransferStation.jpg
Local
Hubbard County rejects ‘forever chemical’ testing
In March, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency released a PFAs monitoring list, which included Hubbard County's north and south transfer stations.
December 23, 2022 07:23 AM
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen