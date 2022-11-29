Santa Claus is coming to town on Saturdays

Children may drop off their wish lists to Santa. A bright red mailbox is stationed at Pioneer Park.

Jolly Ol’ St. Nick sweeps through downtown Park Rapids on a festive sleigh, exclaiming “ho, ho, ho” and “Merry Christmas!” on Saturday afternoons to collect the letters.

Theodore Butler, 2, chats with Mr. and Mrs. Claus on Nov. 26, accompanied by mom Treal Butler, April Weiss and 4-month-old Grace Weiss. Shannon Geisen/Enterprise

Santa (a.k.a. Bud Gates) and the Mrs. (a.k.a. Deb Gates) will return around 10:45 a.m. on Saturdays, Dec. 3, 10 and 17 to retrieve more letters.

Jacob Abseliamov seemed a bit taken aback to encounter Mr. and Mrs. Claus at Pioneer Park on Saturday. He was strolling downtown with parents Candice and Timur. Shannon Geisen/Enterprise

Children can visit and take photos with the Clauses from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays at Bella Caffe.