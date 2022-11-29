Santa Claus is coming to town on Saturdays
Santa and the Mrs. collect letters from Santa, then mosey to Bella Caffe for photo opps.
Children may drop off their wish lists to Santa. A bright red mailbox is stationed at Pioneer Park.
Jolly Ol’ St. Nick sweeps through downtown Park Rapids on a festive sleigh, exclaiming “ho, ho, ho” and “Merry Christmas!” on Saturday afternoons to collect the letters.
Santa (a.k.a. Bud Gates) and the Mrs. (a.k.a. Deb Gates) will return around 10:45 a.m. on Saturdays, Dec. 3, 10 and 17 to retrieve more letters.
Children can visit and take photos with the Clauses from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays at Bella Caffe.
Especially during the holiday season, the Hubbard County Solid Waste Department encourages residents, friends and family to rethink before buying, reuse items to help reduce waste and recycle properly.
Annika Aho was named to the University of Sioux Falls fall Dean's List. She is majoring in media studies. Aho qualified for the Dean’s List by earning a term GPA of 3.5 or greater on a 4.0 scale.
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is interested in purchasing 5,950 acres of former Potlatch land from The Conservation Fund (TCF).
As progress continues on the new Bemidji Veterans Home, set to open in 2023, Kevin Gish has been selected as the facility's administrator.
In March, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency released a PFAs monitoring list, which included Hubbard County's north and south transfer stations.