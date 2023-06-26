Roughly $48M in property value reductions approved in Hubbard County

The Hubbard County Board of Appeal and Equalization (BAE) approved eight “blanket appeals” when they met on Tuesday, June 20.

The BAE heard individual appeals of 2023 property value assessments on June 12 and 13. They approved final staff recommendations on June 20.

Interim County Assessor Maria Shepherd said the BAE’s changes resulted in value reductions totalling approximately $48,128,200, or 0.83% of the county’s total estimated market value.

“So I’m confident this won’t get overturned” by the Minnesota Department of Revenue (DOR), Shepherd said, adding “This is the biggest amount of change I’ve ever brought to the board.”

Hubbard County’s estimated market value is $5,719,537,149. By statute, the BAE may only lower property values by 1%, or $57,195,371.

Hubbard County Administrator Jeff Cadwell recommended staying below 0.9% “because I don’t want to be anywhere near going through all this work and the state saying ‘no.’”

Shepherd said her department had roughly 2,800 letters to mail to property owners, alerting them of the BAE’s decisions.

Sales study

Minnesota Statute dictates that all property be valued at a market value.

Hubbard County runs a sales ratio study each year. It’s a 12-month period, so the values on the 2023 valuation notice reflect sales between Oct. 1, 2021 and Sept. 30. 2022.

If property is selling for a higher price than the county’s estimated market value, the county assessor must raise the value between 90% and 105% of the actual sale price.

Countywide, Shepherd explained that the bulk of sales were residential/seasonal properties. During this study period, there were 381 qualifying sales in this category. Before the assessor’s adjustments, the median ratio was 84.47%, “so on average, those properties were selling for 16% over what our estimated market value was,” she said. After adjustments, the median ratio was 93.98%.

The county saw 21 commercial properties sell, “which is a very large number for our area.” The beginning ratio was 61.62%.

There were 10 industrial sales, with a starting median ratio of 64.11%.

After adjustments, the final median ratio was 91.43% and 93.08%, respectively.

Software glitch

The Hubbard County Assessor’s Office became aware of errors in 2023 valuation notices in dwelling value calculations after the notices had been mailed. The miscalculations of size and shape factors were the result of a software migration.

Shepherd explained, “The old system had a size factor associated with it, so typically, larger homes were under a 1.0 factor and small homes were over 1.0. When that went away, they all went to a 1.0, so if you were at a 0.86 in the old system, you went up 14%. If you were at a 1.34, you were now a 1.0, so that’s where we do have several homes that were undervalued.”

The assessor’s office fixed the miscalculation for next year's assessment and going forward, she added.

Those who appealed at the local board of equalization or open book meeting had their property value reviewed and adjusted, if appropriate, for the current assessment.

Shepherd said 312 parcels that appealed were affected by the conversion issue, meaning they had inflated dwelling values. The total reduction in value was $13,853,300.

She noted that several parcels are in multiple blanket appeal categories, so parcel counts and reduction values could be slightly skewed.

Peysenske Lake in Henrietta Township

There were two sales on this lake.

“However, the median sale actually didn’t have a dwelling on it – it was a pole barn – which is why those values had to go up so high to get us into compliance because you’re talking about a $20,000 improvement versus a $300,000 improvement,” Shepherd said.

The assessor’s office proposed reducing the neighborhood (NBHD) factor from 1.41 to 1.10 and the lakeshore rate from $600 to $425 per front foot.

NBHD is a factor that is applied to any structures on the property, such as dwellings, sheds, garages, decks, patios, etc.

In total, 41 parcels are impacted by this blanket appeal. Total reduction in value was $3,632,800.

Ham Lake in White Oak Township

Values on this portion of Ham Lake “went up quite a bit more than Crystal Lake, and they are very similar,” Shepherd said.

Both lakes had one sale apiece, so the assessor’s office suggested matching Crystal Lake’s values. “Past sales have shown that they sell very similarly,” Shepherd said.

They reduced Ham Lake’s NBHD factor from 1.45 to 1.30 and shoreline rate from $960 to $950. The $2,731,700 reduction in value affected about 84 parcels.

Milled log and scribed log

Log homes appear to be “getting double-whammied,” Shepherd said, “so I need more time to analyze it and see what these factors really should be. Right now, we did a modest reduction.”

“Typically, log homes are graded a grade higher than average because the construction quality is there. Then we’re adding points because it’s log and we’re adding a log factor on top of it,” she explained. “It seems a bit excessive hitting it three different times.”

The assessor’s office reduced the factor for scribed log from 1.2 to 1.15 and milled log from 1.15 to 1.1. This reduced the value $13,282,700 on 761 parcels in the county.

Rockwood Township neighborhood

“Rockwood Township is a township that notoriously has one or two sales and we’re always low on it, but there’s never enough to really to have to get us into compliance,” Shepherd explained.

This year’s sale occurred on a mobile home.

The township has two zones, which Shepherd said they would look combining for the next assessment.

The assessor’s office reduced the NBHD factor for Zone 2 from 1.27 to 1.13 and Zone 3 from 1.11 to.99. This change affected 414 parcels, reducing values by $3,374,567. Zone 3 is largely tax-forfeited land.

“You have to have some type of improvement to have this affect your property,” Shepherd reminded the BAE.

Bunkhouses

Off-water, low cabin quality grade properties were moved en masse to the bunkhouses grade this year.

“There’s a big difference between a bunkhouse grade and a low cabin quality grade, which is why the bunkhouse rates went up,” Shepherd said. “However we now have bunkhouses that were worth $112,000 that were never put on as a cabin before. That’s a lot for a 12-by-16 area.”

Initially, the “excellent” quality went from $40 to $84, “average” from $30 to $70, and “fair” from $20 to $60. The assessor’s office proposed decreasing those to $60, $50 and $40, respectively.

“So there’s still an increase, but it’s not doubling the value,” she said.

The parcel count for this blanket appeal was 1,085. Total reduction in value: $8,690,000.

Grassland

Shepherd said it was unclear which sales indicated that grassland values needed to rise. An $1,820 rate per acre is higher than most wooded acres, so the assessor’s office recommended reducing the grassland rate to $1,625, which was the previous assessment.

“We’ll research this and look at it for the next assessment,” she said, adding the office will be looking at grassland codes for each township.

This year’s grassland reduction of $1,111,200 affects 254 parcels.

Akeley Township, off-water properties

This particular NBHD went up 46%, making it higher than 11th Crow Wing Lake, Shepherd said. “It seemed a bit excessive,” she continued, recommending lowering the NBHD factor from 1.39 to 1.25 for 240 parcels. Total reduction in value is $4,902,230.

