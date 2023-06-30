Park Rapids Rotary Club presents service awards

Park Rapids Rotary presented club and community service awards at the club’s annual awards and installation event on Wednesday, June 28 at the Headwaters Golf Course.

The David R. Konshok Professional Leadership Award was presented to Deb Theisen, Pine Park Resort, for her service on the Minnesota Forest Resources Council as the resort and tourism industry representative. The award recognizes those who go beyond the boundaries of the community to provide professional leadership in their chosen field at the local, state or national level. Theisen has served on the council since 2015.

Since 1975, the club has presented the H.N. Bishop Award to a recipient who has donated significant personal time and talents to Park Rapids area clubs, organizations and events. This year the award was presented to Kathy Peterson for her leadership on fundraising for the new city-owned tennis courts.

Recipient of the Hewitt Family Youth Service Award is Angela Graham, who has 10 years of experience as the grant coordinator for the Drug Free Communities grant at CHI St. Joseph’s Health Community Health. In that time, Graham and her work with the Hubbard In Prevention Coalition have had a long-lasting impact on prevention efforts for youth in Hubbard County. Since 2015, the award has recognized a person who has made Park Rapids a better place for kids. In addition to the award, the Hewitt Family Charitable Trust will donate $2,000 to the child-focused charity of the recipient’s choice.

Rod Nordberg was recognized as Rotarian of the Year. Nordberg has become the club’s tech guru and reliable volunteer, exemplifying the Rotary motto: Service Above Self. The award is presented to a member who has exhibited outstanding leadership, initiative and achievement for the Club during the past year.

Other club members were recognized for their club service: five years – Butch De La Hunt, Chris Bradow, Sally Wizik Wills and Ashley Ylitalo; 10 years – Lance Bagstad; 15 years – Clay Peterson; 20 years – Joan Tweedale; 25 years – honorary member Irene Weis; 30 years – Tom Miller; 35 years – Lu Ann Hurd-Lof and 45 years – Mark Hewitt.

Club President Krystal Murphy installed Brian Behrens as president for the 2023-24 club year. After the ceremonies, Rotary District 5580 Governor Dave Long and Assistant District Governor Paul Weber gave brief remarks. Both are members of the Detroit Lakes Rotary Noon Club.

Interested in joining Rotary? Contact Zachary Johnson at 218-366-9588.