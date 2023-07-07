Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Riverside United Methodist on a mission

A slideshow about the mission trip will be part of the 10 a.m. worship service this Sunday, July 9, at Riverside United Methodist Church.

RUMCBuildingBench.jpg
Bob Ford and Pastor Roger Grafenstein work on a project that repurposes old bleachers to make desks and benches for schoolchildren.
Photos contributed / Riverside United Methodist Church
Lorie Skarpness
By Lorie Skarpness
Today at 7:32 AM

Members of Riverside United Methodist in Park Rapids, along with Pastor Roger Grafenstein, went to the Midwest Mission Center in Pawnee, Illinois on June 5-8 to help get items from all over the midwestern states ready to ship overseas.

RELATED COVERAGE:

The mission first asks the representatives of the countries they serve what their needs are. Once those items are collected, they are brought to a warehouse to be cleaned, organized and prepared for shipment by volunteers.

TherkilsenPackingMedicalEquipForUkraine.jpg
Jennifer Therkilsen-Gebhard helped pack medical equipment for shipment to Ukraine to help those injured during their ongoing war.

“This year, there was a lot of medical equipment that came in to meet the needs of people who have been injured in Ukraine,” Grafenstein said. “Wheelchairs, walkers, canes, leg and arm braces, crutches. These items came in from all over Minnesota and needed to be cleaned up before they were shipped out so we helped with that.”

RUMCGroupPhoto.jpg
2023 Mission Team members were, from left, Bob Ford, Linda Bair, Duane Gebhard, Jennifer Therkilsen-Gebhard, Carol Ford, Terry Hokeness, Pastor Roger Grafenstein and Chele Grafenstein.

Some of the items that are shipped out were brought from Park Rapids and others were collected during the spring conferences held by the Methodist Church or other organizations. Volunteers unloaded items and helped get them cataloged and ready to ship.

“For me, helping make the desks with connecting benches to make education in Africa, and other places where children would be sitting on the dirt floor in a school house was the most impactful,” he said. “How do you write when you’re sitting on the floor? They have a pattern to build desks out of old wooden bleachers that can be disassembled and all the pieces fit in a nice transport container. Two or three kids share a desk with a bench to do their work. Seeing the medical equipment all cleaned up and ready to go to Ukraine also impacted me because it will help those injured and displaced from the war. Midwest Mission’s mission is to send tangible resources to those in need to make an intangible difference in their lives through hope and empowerment. Usually things that come into the warehouse go out within three to four weeks.”Donated sewing machines allow women to make a living for their family. The Park Rapids mission group brought some sewing machines along as well as health care kits, bicycles and more.

“Treadle sewing machines are needed as well as electric sewing machines,” Grafenstein said. “A sewing machine gives a young woman a source of income so she doesn’t have to enter into prostitution.

“They fix up bicycles to provide transportation in areas where it is needed and send out infant care kits. We know we’re making a difference, and it’s going to where there is a need.”

ThreeRUMCCloth.jpg
Terri Hokeness, Linda Bair and Carol Ford pf Riverside United Methodist Church helped make cloth feminine hygiene kits.

Washable feminine hygiene kits were also assembled to be shipped to Africa and South America. They are given to young women so they can attend school all month and keep up with their education.

The group also helped clean meal packing equipment so it is ready for future meal-packing events.

“I think a total of 21 shipments of food have gone over to Ukraine so far,” Grafenstein said. “Each shipment is at least 50,000 meals. They also partner with service organizations, like Rotary.”

Riverside United Methodist will be returning to the Midwest Mission for a week next June. Anyone who is interested in donating items or making kits should contact the church office for more information at 218-732-5202.

“We’re trying to make it an annual way to make a difference,” he said. “It takes volunteers to get the donations out to people who need them as quickly as possible.”

Lorie Skarpness has lived in the Park Rapids area since 1997 and has been writing for the Park Rapids Enterprise since 2017. She enjoys writing features about the people and wildlife who call the north woods home.
