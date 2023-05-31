99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Resurfacing on Hwy. 200 at Kabekona Corner begins May 31

Construction crews will resurface the portion of Hwy. 200 between Kabekona and Hwy. 64.

Resurfacing is anticipated to continue through mid-June.
Contributed/Minnesota Department of Transportation
By Staff reports
Today at 10:14 AM

Beginning May 31, motorists can expect lane closures and delays on Hwy. 200 south of Bemidji, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT).

The project will be done under traffic, and a pilot car and flaggers will guide motorists through a single-lane construction zone. It is expected to conclude by mid-June, and will create a smoother, safer driving surface.

Visit the website for a project map and information https://www.dot.state.mn.us/d2/projects/hwy200-kabekona/index.html .

Important reminders for motorists regarding work zone safety:

  • Slow down when approaching every work zone, then navigate through with care and caution.
  • Stay alert; work zones constantly change.
  • Watch for workers and slow-moving equipment.
  • Obey posted speed limits. Fine for a violation in a work zone is $300.
  • Minimize distractions behind the wheel.
  • Be patient; expect delays, especially during peak travel times.
