Resurfacing on Hwy. 200 at Kabekona Corner begins May 31

Beginning May 31, motorists can expect lane closures and delays on Hwy. 200 south of Bemidji, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT).

Construction crews will resurface the portion of Hwy. 200 between Kabekona and Hwy. 64.

The project will be done under traffic, and a pilot car and flaggers will guide motorists through a single-lane construction zone. It is expected to conclude by mid-June, and will create a smoother, safer driving surface.

Visit the website for a project map and information https://www.dot.state.mn.us/d2/projects/hwy200-kabekona/index.html .

Important reminders for motorists regarding work zone safety:



ADVERTISEMENT

Slow down when approaching every work zone, then navigate through with care and caution.

Stay alert; work zones constantly change.

Watch for workers and slow-moving equipment.

Obey posted speed limits. Fine for a violation in a work zone is $300.

Minimize distractions behind the wheel.

Be patient; expect delays, especially during peak travel times.