Republican legislators share frustration, concern about 2023 session

Park Rapids area Republican state legislators spoke out at a town hall meeting Thursday, June 1 about the laws passed during the Democrat-led Minnesota Legislature’s latest session.

Lasting nearly two-and-a-half hours, the gathering was hosted by We the People of Northern Minnesota at the Assembly of God Church in Park Rapids. We the People member Scott Pickett described the 85-member organization as “a local group that’s trying to help Christian constitutional conservatives.”

Dist. 5A State Rep. Krista Knudsen (R-Lake Shore) Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise

Rep. Krista Knudsen (5A-Lake Shore), Rep. Mike Wiener (5B-Long Prairie) and Sen. Paul Utke (5-Park Rapids) shared GOP lawmakers’ feelings of not being heard by DFL colleagues controlling both chambers and the governor’s mansion, and of being helpless to hold back an "activist-driven" agenda.

They also hinted at strategies to take control of vulnerable, DFL-held seats in the next election.

During her first session in St. Paul, Knudsen said, she expected more debate, “but it became evident really early in the session that that wasn’t going to happen. In committees they often didn’t give us time to talk. They cut off testifiers that weren’t saying what they wanted them to say, and then they just didn’t give members an opportunity to rebut and talk about issues and concerns.”

ADVERTISEMENT

More in the House than in the Senate, Knudsen said, “we were shut down a lot in conversation. We got ruled out of order a lot if we started saying things they didn’t want to hear, and that just put (an) end to that conversation. And that’s all we had as the minority party. All we had was our voice.”

Dist. 5B State Rep. Mike Wiener (R-Long Prairie) Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise

Wiener said “shut down” was putting it mildly. While sitting on the economic development committee, he said, he pressed for accountability on how funds were being spent on each project, “and it got shot down every time.” As a result, he said, taxpayers can expect more fraud as in the Feeding Our Future case.

“I can’t tell you how frustrating it was to not have a voice in so many of those things, to get shut down,” said Wiener, describing DFL lawmakers not listening when Republicans spoke. “They came into the session with all three levers of control of government. They knew exactly what they were going to do; they did it. No matter what we said, it didn’t matter.”

Regarding wasteful programs, Wiener said, “You need some adults in the room saying, ‘This isn’t going to work.’ But what we see (is), they didn’t elect politicians or statesmen on the other side. They elected activists.

“It’s hard to reason with somebody that is only driven by passion and emotions.”

The lawmakers addressed a wide range of issues that came into play during the recent session. Among them were:



Dist. 5 State Sen. Paul Utke (R-Park Rapids) Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise

Budget. Compared to the $52 billion budget for the biennium ending June 30, Utke said, the state’s budget for the next two years is about $72 billion, a 38% increase. “We can’t financially keep doing that,” Wiener said, “not on the backs of the taxpayers.”

Bonding bills. In addition to a borrowing bill, authorizing general obligation bonds for state and local infrastructure projects, Utke said, the Legislature passed a cash bonding bill that “funded nonprofits and special interests to the tune of $300-plus million.”.

Uber bill. Wiener described it as a private business asking the government to solve their problem, and called his veto of the bill “the only thing that I can say (Gov. Tim) Walz did that I agreed with.”

Unfunded mandates for education and local governments. For example, Utke said, hourly school employees will now be able to draw unemployment during the summer, a cost that will fall on school districts after the first year. Knudsen said this has already led to employees declining to work in summer programs. “We already have a child care program. What’s going to happen now?” she said. Wiener said the new requirements will lead to higher local property taxes and more centralized control. Meanwhile, Utke said, rural schools continue to receive much less state support per pupil than those in the Metro, and new mandates for health care providers will also hurt rural hospitals most.

Clean energy by 2040. Wiener said this goal will disproportionately impact rural people. He said the plan “is not very well thought out, and it will kill businesses and the lifestyle in rural Minnesota. We don’t have the infrastructure here.”

Gun control. The red flag law and universal background checks that passed this session are “an erosion of our Second Amendment rights,” said Wiener, questioning whether they will actually reduce suicide rates or mass shootings.

Education. “We did not address our failing test scores at all,” said Knudsen. “It was all equity, inclusion and diversity. That’s all the education committees were (concerned with) this year.” She said the ethnic studies mandate is to teach white children that they are oppressors and students of color that they are victims. Knudsen added the state is trying to take away local control and urged communities to fight it.

School lunches. Knudsen criticized offering free breakfast and lunch for all students. She said the meals’ poor quality and small portions result in students going to class hungry. “I don’t need you guys to pay for my kids’ lunch,” she said. “I don’t want to be forced onto the subsidized system.”

Transgenderism. Knudsen characterized the state’s move to become a sanctuary for gender transitioning minors, without parent consent, as the grooming, kidnapping, mutilation and permanent sterilization of children. “This is a battle of good vs. evil,” she said. “We have to pray like we have never prayed before, because children will suffer.”

Seceding from Minnesota. Utke said a bill to study merging certain counties with North or South Dakota was mostly a joke. He noted the initials of the bill’s title spell “rocks and cows,” a reference to a comment by Walz about Greater Minnesota. Knudsen recognized the bill will never be heard in the current Legislature.

Other topics raised by meeting participants included voter ID, driver’s licenses for illegal immigrants, election integrity, elder care, and pressure being put on banks to adopt ESG (environmental, social and governance) investing practices that may result in higher insurance premiums.