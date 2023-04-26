99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, April 26

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Ravnaas, Worner make all-state in speech

The two Park Rapids Area High School seniors were among 105 students from 45 high schools across the state to be recognized for excellence this week.

042923.E.PRE.AllStateSpeechPR3157.jpg
Park Rapids speech team members Emma Ravnaas and Jack Worner have qualified for the Minnesota Speech Coaches Association's 2023 all-state speech team.
Contributed / Tanya Miller
By Staff reports
Today at 3:39 PM

Two Park Rapids Area High School speech team members have been named to the Minnesota Speech Coaches Association’s (MSCA) 2023 all-state speech team.

Emma Vrieze and Jack Worner are among 105 students from 45 high schools who qualified for the team.

According to a media release from MSCA, qualifications for all-state recognition include being a senior in high school, having documented excellence in competition including subsection/section teams and at least one appearance at the state speech tournament, using their speech skills in at least three other activities such as National Honor Society, drama or athletics, and community engagement.

All-state students were to be recognized at the Minnesota State High School League’s state speech tournament on Friday, April 28.

MORE RELATED COVERAGE:

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Quillan and Kim Roe
Arts and Entertainment
Entertainment Briefs: Behind the Bluegrass with the Roe Family Singers at the Ripple Center in Aitkin
April 26, 2023 12:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
blotter pic for web.jpg
Local
Hubbard County Incidents: April 17-23, 2023
April 26, 2023 08:26 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
1616030+fire.jpg
Local
As brush pile reignites near Sebeka, Wadena Sheriff's Office warns that wildfire season is here
April 25, 2023 03:44 PM
 · 
By  News Staff
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
JohnPaulBensonWrap.JPG
Prep
Boys Basketball: Nevis made a surprising run to state tournament
April 26, 2023 09:50 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
042923.N.PRE.FairAveMilling134733.jpg
Local
Fair Avenue road work gets underway
April 25, 2023 03:04 PM
 · 
By  Robin Fish
042623.E.PRE.BrentJohnson1717.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Local rapper’s career starting to take off
April 25, 2023 09:05 AM
 · 
By  Robin Fish
218VentureBarEateryApril2023.jpg
Business
Park Rapids grads launch ‘218 Venture’ in Dorset
April 23, 2023 06:59 AM
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen