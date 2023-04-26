Ravnaas, Worner make all-state in speech

Two Park Rapids Area High School speech team members have been named to the Minnesota Speech Coaches Association’s (MSCA) 2023 all-state speech team.

Emma Vrieze and Jack Worner are among 105 students from 45 high schools who qualified for the team.

According to a media release from MSCA, qualifications for all-state recognition include being a senior in high school, having documented excellence in competition including subsection/section teams and at least one appearance at the state speech tournament, using their speech skills in at least three other activities such as National Honor Society, drama or athletics, and community engagement.

All-state students were to be recognized at the Minnesota State High School League’s state speech tournament on Friday, April 28.