Rain threat doesn’t deter Park Rapids’ Night to Unite

Emergency personnel from Park Rapids and Laporte joined forces for a Night to Unite on Tuesday, Aug. 1 at Heartland Park.

A sizable crowd turned out in response, despite a threat of rainy weather.

"We've been doing this seven years," said Sgt. Troy Christenson with the Hubbard County Sheriff's Office.

“I’m very happy that we’re doing this yet another year,” said Sheriff Cory Aukes. “I’m very proud of the turnout from my crew and the neighboring public safety agencies throughout the county. We’re here to showcase who we are and what we do.”

Aukes said the role of the event is to promote public safety and allow citizens to see officers in a different light, “where you can talk to us and see what we have to offer, and get up close and personal with our employees and the different equipment that we have.”

Sheriff’s office equipment on display included tear gas canisters and launcher, guns that fire less-than-lethal rounds such as bean bags, ballistic vests and helmets, a bullet-proof shield, a drone and a robot, a ram, a halligan prying tool and a cart used to subdue an unruly jail inmate.

On a larger scale, deputies also showed off patrol boats, ATVs and a Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected tank-like tactical vehicle used by the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team.

It’s good for the public to see what tools we have. No one usually gets to see stuff like this. It’s a good chance for them to see how and what we operate with. Sgt. Spencer Stack, Hubbard County Sheriff's Office

Stack said the SWAT team trains twice a month, year 'round and includes deputies from Hubbard, Wadena and Becker counties and the Park Rapids, Wadena and Staples police departments.

Officers have to apply to join the team and put in extra time in addition to their regular duties. “We’re always on call and available to respond to an incident,” said Stack.

Christenson said the SWAT team averages about six calls a year, and has had one call this year.

Meanwhile, Lakeport Fire and Rescue gave children tours of an ambulance, when they weren’t looking at a Park Rapids Fire Department engine, petting the Hubbard County Mounted Posse’s horses or watching North Memorial Ambulance personnel demonstrate a Lucas device doing chest compressions on a CPR dummy.

Park Rapids Police Sgt. Rob Gilmore ran K-9 officer Jet through his paces for a small audience.

A life-flight helicopter touched down momentarily before flying away.

Both the police and the sheriff’s office gave away kids’ bikes in a prize drawing, and families enjoyed free snow cones, brats and hot dogs with the fixings, fries, coleslaw, baked beans and pop in and around the picnic shelters.

According to Christenson, the chow was donated by Laporte Grocery and Meats, R.D. Offutt Co. and the jail’s food service provider, Summit. Meanwhile, the beverages came from the Woodland Store in Lake George, L&M Fleet and Orton’s in Park Rapids.

The value of Night to Unite is “just meeting the community,” said Park Rapids Police Chief Jeff Appel. “Being able to have a conversation, answer questions, see the kids. It is fun giving away a bike to a lucky kid. Face-to-face time is always good.”