Rain is no damper on Park Rapids' Fourth of July

Independence Day festivities kicked off Tuesday morning in downtown Park Rapids with the annual Fourth of July parade.

In spite of persistent rain, people packed the streets, many carrying umbrellas, while others sought shelter under awnings along the parade route. Children didn’t mind getting wet as they scrambled for candy tossed from passing floats.

This year’s parade, which was sponsored by the Park Rapids Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce, was made up of almost 100 entries. The theme of the parade was honoring military heroes who have fought to keep our country free.

“The turnout was great despite the weather,” Park Rapids Lakes Area Chamber President Derek Ricke said. “The parade is a combination of celebrating our country and Independence Day and celebrating so many organizations and businesses in the community.

The New York Mills Marching Eagle Band performed lively patriotic songs as they made their way down the parade route. Lorie Skarpness / Park Rapids Enterprise

“It’s also about providing a great experience to all of the people who are here visiting our community. It’s a family tradition that gets passed on from generation to generation. It was like that for our family and I know it’s that way for a lot of families. I love seeing the babies in strollers and kids with their parents and grandparents. It’s a fun day and we’re grateful we have the opportunity to host the parade and put smiles on people’s faces.”

New this year, people voted on the Chamber website for the most creative and most patriotic floats.

1 / 2: The rainy weather didn't dampen the spirits of people who turned out to see the Fourth of July parade Tuesday morning. The theme of the parade was "Salute to the Troops - Heroes in our Hearts" and paying tribute to the men and women who fought for our nation's freedom. This unit from the Park Rapids American Legion featured Tye Majors (Air Force) and Mike Smith and Claude Sand (Army). 2 / 2: This patriotic float was decorated by members of the American Legion in Park Rapids. The POW flag reminded those attending the parade to remember all those who have served their country, especially those who have not yet come home. Dawn Lachmiller (left) and Kari Jensen didn't seem to mind the rain as they rode in the float and waved to the crowd.

Concert and fireworks

As evening set in, events moved into Heartland Park with a performance by the Park Rapids Area Community Band. Blue skies and mild temperatures made it a fine evening for an outdoor concert.

Denise Pesola conducts the Park Rapids Area Community Band on Tuesday evening, July 4, at Heartland Park. Selections included "Greensleeves," Shostakovich's March No. 2, a medley from "The Music Man" and Sousa's "The Stars and Stripes Forever." Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise

Prepared by Russ Pesola, the band was conducted by Denise Pesola, who acknowledged band members who travel from Akeley, Bagley, Bemidji, Detroit Lakes, Hawley, Menahga, New York Mills, Nevis, Pequot Lakes and Fargo-Moorhead.

Principal clarinetist Dr. Deane Johnson served as master of ceremonies, introducing a folksong-based program that included “The Star Spangled Banner,” English composer Ralph Vaughan Williams’s “Folk Song Suite,” Clare Grundman’s “American Folk Rhapsody,” an arrangement of “Greensleeves,” Jimmy Howe’s “Pentland Hills” march, Fargo-based band director James Ployhar’s arrangement of “May Day Carol,” Dmitri Shostakovich’s “Waltz No. 2,” selections from “Music Man” by Meredith Wilson, “America the Beautiful” and “The Armed Forces Salute” with themes representing all branches of the U.S. military.

The concert concluded with John Philip Sousa’s “The Stars and Stripes Forever.”

During the finale of the fireworks show, the glare of rockets rising and bursting over the Fish Hook River all but turns night into day. Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise

As darkness fell, parts of Heartland Park outside an area taped off for safety, as well as Red Bridge Park across the river, filled up with families, couples and friends waiting to watch the Park Rapids Rotary’s fireworks display.

Boats on the Fish Hook River were illuminated by the rockets’ glare, whether red, white and blue or many other colors, bursting in the sky with tremendous noise.