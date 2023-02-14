Purple Plungers risk turning blue to raise over $18K

Nineteen divers took the (very) cool waters of 11th Crow Wing Lake Saturday for Audrey’s Purple Plunge.

Participants raised a total of $18,133.17 for the annual fundraiser to aid local cancer patients, started in honor of the late Audrey Pidde.

Barbara Bermudez traveled from Las Vegas to take the plunge Feb. 11, 2023, into the icy waters of 11th Crow Wing Lake, dressed as a Vegas showgirl. In honor of her sister and step mom, who both recently lost their battle with cancer, Bermudez raised $10,261 for Audrey's Purple Dream. Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise

Volunteer Roger Geimer has helped out at all 17 years of the Purple Plunge and took the plunge himself three times.

Fletcher Hitchcock of Akeley was among the younger participants in Audrey's Purple Plunge on Feb. 11, 2023, taking a chilly dip in 11th Crow Wing Lake to raise $1,837 for cancer patients. Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise

Geimer recalled there was one year when they didn’t do the plunge due to extreme weather. “They still had the fishing tournament, but they canceled the plunge that year,” he said.

Dressed as a cheerleader for the grand finale of Audrey's Purple Plunge, Pidde family friend Laura Powers meets the wintery water of 11th Crow Wing Lake on Feb. 11, 2023. Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise

By comparison, Saturday was a fine day with sunshine and highs in the 40s. “It’s too nice of a day,” said Geimer.

Brandon Peterson of Stillwater sported a purple hat while taking the purple plunge at Audrey's Purple Dream on Feb. 11, 2023, though he took it off just as he splashed down in 11th Crow Wing Lake. Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise

Many of the participants took the dive in honor of loved ones who had or have cancer. Among them, Barbara Bermudez of Las Vegas, Nev. raised $10,261.

Adopting a hillbilly look Feb. 11, 2023, for his plunge into the chilly waters of 11th Crow Wing Lake, Kevin George of Park Rapids raised $300 for Audrey's Purple Dream. Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise

Other plunge-takers in the four-digit fundraising club include Randy Leritz of Park Rapids, $2,100; Fletcher Hitchcock of Akeley, $1,837; and Kaia and Deyla Dunham of Akeley with a combined total of $1,608.

Sam Hitchcock of Akeley, wearing one of the more unusual diving costumes of the day, raised $489 for Audrey's Purple Plunge before taking the leap on Feb. 11, 2023. Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise

Also, Anthony Goehring of Akeley, taking the plunge in the colors of the U.S. flag, raised $550; Sam Hitchcock of Akeley, $489; Chase Hegg of Akeley, $375.17; Kevin George of Park Rapids, $300; and Natalie Pike of Stillwater, $183.

Samantha Pidde of Stillwater braces herself for the freezing leap into 11th Crow Wing Lake during Audrey's Purple Plunge on Feb. 11, 2023. Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise

Raising between $30 and $60 before taking the plunge were Joey Pidde, Samantha Pidde and Brandon Peterson of Stillwater, Sam Johnson of Lake Elmo, Edward Oliver of West Fargo, N.D., Sky Detmars of Akeley and Riley Denham of Kentucky.

Nicole Crandall of Akeley took Audrey's Purple Plunge just for fun Feb. 11, 2023 on 11th Crow Wing Lake. Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise

Nicole Randall, one of this year’s youngest participants, took the plunge just for fun. Corry Hill with the Lakes Area Dive Team hung out in the ice hole to ensure the plunge-takers’ safety and guide them to a ladder back onto the ice.

Joey Pidde was one of several people from the Stillwater area who took a cold plunge for cancer patients Feb. 11, 2023 on 11th Crow Wing Lake. Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise

Besides the plunge, fundraising activities on the day included the Audrey’s Purple Dream fishing tournament, with a record 365 fisherfolk registering, as well as a party, games and a silent auction at the Red River Event Center.