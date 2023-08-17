Public use of cannabis prohibited in draft Hubbard County ordinance

The Hubbard County Board set a public hearing for its proposed cannabis ordinance.

It will be held on the third floor of the Hubbard County Government Center at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

The draft ordinance states its purpose is “protecting public health and safety by regulating the use of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in public places and places of public accommodation within Hubbard County."

It prohibits the use of “cannabis, cannabis products, lower-potency hemp edibles or hemp- derived consumer products in a public place or a place of public accommodation unless the premises is an establishment or event licensed to permit on-site consumption of adult-use cannabis flower and adult-use cannabis products.”

The county ordinance defines “public space” as “public park or trail, public street or sidewalk, any enclosed indoor area used by the general public, including but not limited to theaters, restaurants, bars, food establishments, places licensed to sell intoxicating liquor, wine or malt beverages, retail businesses, gyms, common areas in buildings, public shopping areas, auditoriums, arenas or other places of public accommodation.”

“Place of public accommodation” means “a business, refreshment, entertainment, recreation or transportation facility of any kind whose goods, services, facilities, privileges, advantages or accommodations are extended, offered, sold or otherwise made available to the public.”

Exceptions are “a private residence, including the individual’s curtilage or yard; a private property, not generally accessible by the public, unless the individual is explicitly prohibited from consuming cannabis or cannabis products, lower potency hemp edibles or hemp-derived consumer products on the property by the owner of the property; or an establishment or event licensed to permit the on-site consumption.”

If the ordinance is adopted, public use of cannabis would be a petty misdemeanor offense in Hubbard County, with a fine up to $300.

In addition, the ordinance says, “No person shall vaporize or smoke cannabis, cannabis products, artificially derived cannabinoids or hemp-derived consumer products in any location where the smoke, aerosol or vapor would be inhaled by a minor.”

The ordinance also prohibits a retail establishment from selling cannabis and/or cannabis products within 1,000 feet of a church or 500 feet of a school, licensed day care facility or public park.

At the Aug. 15 meeting, county commissioner Char Christenson commented that she had a caller inquiring about how much marijuana could be grown.

“This ordinance doesn’t cover any of that. A lot of that is state regulated, so people that come to share public comment need to understand we’re very limited to what we can do,” Christenson said.

Hubbard County Administrator Jeff Cadwell speculated that Hubbard County Jonathan Frieden would agree this ordinance “is largely administrative, filling in the gaps that the statute allows us to do.”

“There’s really not a lot of substance in this ordinance,” commented county commissioner Dave De La Hunt. “It’s pretty much common sense, restricting public use in public spaces.”

Christenson agreed. “It’s not about licensing. It’s not about growing. It’s not about selling. It’s strictly personal use in public spaces.”

Frieden spoke to the board at their Aug. 8 meeting about the ordinance. He said he felt comfortable that this approach is enforceable and not likely to be challenged by the state.

Minnesota’s new legislation “authorizes the adoption of a local ordinance reasonably restricting the time, place and manner of the sale of cannabis and cannabis products,” states the ordinance.

