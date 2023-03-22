99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, March 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

PUBLIC MEETINGS: March 27-31, 2023

Public involvement is encouraged. The following are open meetings of the Hubbard County Board, school boards, city councils and other public workshops in the Heartland Lakes area.

UpcomingPublicMeetingsStockArt
.
Adobe Stock
By Staff reports
Today at 5:37 PM

Nevis School Board

The Nevis School Board will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, March 27 in the media center. A listening session with one school board member will be held from 6:15-6:45 p.m. in the school media center. To join the school board meeting via Zoom, contact Lynne Gustafson at 218-652-3500, ext. 100 or email lgustafson@nevis308.org for the link.

Menahga City Council

The Menahga City Council will meet at 6 p.m. on Monday, March 27 at Menahga City Hall.

Park Rapids City Council

The Park Rapids City Council meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 28 at Park Rapids City Hall.

Wetlands in Hubbard County Workshop

The Hubbard County Soil & Water Conservation District is hosting a free workshop about wetlands and proper sequencing to go through in Hubbard County from 1-3 p.m. on Thursday, March 30 at the Northwoods Bank community room in Park Rapids. This program is geared toward contractors and general landowners. Space is limited. RSVP by calling 218-732-0121, ext. 4.

What can your forests do for you?

The Hubbard County Soil & Water Conservation District (SWCD) and Clearwater County SWCD are jointly hosting a free workshop about conservation programs, forest stewardship and easement opportunities and how landowners can be paid to manage their forestland. It will be held at 5 p.m. on Thursday, March 30 at Lobo's Bar and Grill. RSVP by calling 218-732-0121, ext. 4.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
StudentNewsPlaceholder.jpg
Local
STUDENT NEWS: Wednesday, March 22
March 22, 2023 02:09 PM
Beautiful morning in the forest
Local
What can your forests do for you? SWCD will share information
March 22, 2023 01:29 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
blotter pic for web.jpg
Local
Hubbard County Incidents: March 13-19, 2023
March 22, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
"Special Election" sticker
Local
Meet the Hubbard County District 4 candidates on April 6
March 21, 2023 10:34 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
2678784+0716_mille_lacs_sheriff_badge.jpg
Minnesota
Human remains found in tote along shores of Mille Lacs Lake in central Minn.
March 22, 2023 10:44 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
2WeeksNoticeFlagBestVert031823.N.PRE.jpg
Local
Firemen’s Ball reignites with lively music
March 20, 2023 06:50 PM
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen
031823.N.PRE.MinnowBucket.jpg
Local
Food truck ordinance passes over Reuther’s objections
March 16, 2023 03:56 PM
 · 
By  Robin Fish