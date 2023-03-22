PUBLIC MEETINGS: March 27-31, 2023

Nevis School Board

The Nevis School Board will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, March 27 in the media center. A listening session with one school board member will be held from 6:15-6:45 p.m. in the school media center. To join the school board meeting via Zoom, contact Lynne Gustafson at 218-652-3500, ext. 100 or email lgustafson@nevis308.org for the link.

Menahga City Council

The Menahga City Council will meet at 6 p.m. on Monday, March 27 at Menahga City Hall.

Park Rapids City Council

The Park Rapids City Council meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 28 at Park Rapids City Hall.

Wetlands in Hubbard County Workshop

The Hubbard County Soil & Water Conservation District is hosting a free workshop about wetlands and proper sequencing to go through in Hubbard County from 1-3 p.m. on Thursday, March 30 at the Northwoods Bank community room in Park Rapids. This program is geared toward contractors and general landowners. Space is limited. RSVP by calling 218-732-0121, ext. 4.

What can your forests do for you?

The Hubbard County Soil & Water Conservation District (SWCD) and Clearwater County SWCD are jointly hosting a free workshop about conservation programs, forest stewardship and easement opportunities and how landowners can be paid to manage their forestland. It will be held at 5 p.m. on Thursday, March 30 at Lobo's Bar and Grill. RSVP by calling 218-732-0121, ext. 4.