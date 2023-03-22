PUBLIC MEETINGS: March 27-31, 2023
Public involvement is encouraged. The following are open meetings of the Hubbard County Board, school boards, city councils and other public workshops in the Heartland Lakes area.
Nevis School Board
The Nevis School Board will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, March 27 in the media center. A listening session with one school board member will be held from 6:15-6:45 p.m. in the school media center. To join the school board meeting via Zoom, contact Lynne Gustafson at 218-652-3500, ext. 100 or email lgustafson@nevis308.org for the link.
Menahga City Council
The Menahga City Council will meet at 6 p.m. on Monday, March 27 at Menahga City Hall.
Park Rapids City Council
The Park Rapids City Council meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 28 at Park Rapids City Hall.
Wetlands in Hubbard County Workshop
The Hubbard County Soil & Water Conservation District is hosting a free workshop about wetlands and proper sequencing to go through in Hubbard County from 1-3 p.m. on Thursday, March 30 at the Northwoods Bank community room in Park Rapids. This program is geared toward contractors and general landowners. Space is limited. RSVP by calling 218-732-0121, ext. 4.
What can your forests do for you?
The Hubbard County Soil & Water Conservation District (SWCD) and Clearwater County SWCD are jointly hosting a free workshop about conservation programs, forest stewardship and easement opportunities and how landowners can be paid to manage their forestland. It will be held at 5 p.m. on Thursday, March 30 at Lobo's Bar and Grill. RSVP by calling 218-732-0121, ext. 4.
