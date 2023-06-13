Public input wanted on Hubbard County’s hazard mitigation plan

The Hubbard County Office of Emergency Management is working with U-Spatial at the University of Minnesota Duluth to update the county’s hazard mitigation plan (HMP).

Hubbard County residents, community leaders, business owners, area agencies and organizations are asked to share how severe weather events impact their properties and lives. The public is also invited to suggest how to reduce local impacts in the future.

According to a news release, the HMP “assesses the natural hazards that pose risk to the county, such as tornadoes, straight-line winds, ice storms, blizzards, wildfire, flooding, and extreme temperatures and identifies ways to minimize the damage of future events.”

It’s a multi-jurisdictional plan that covers Hubbard County and its townships, including the cities of Akeley, Laporte, Nevis and Park Rapids.

The plan will be updated by a team of representatives from county departments, local municipalities, school districts and other key stakeholders.

ADVERTISEMENT

When completed, the plan will be submitted to the Minnesota Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for approval.

“Hazard mitigation planning is a central part of our emergency management program,” said Nikolas Opsal, Hubbard County Emergency Management director. “Understanding the natural hazards that can cause serious impact to our communities and taking action to reduce or eliminate the impact of future disasters makes us more resilient. Hazard mitigation helps us to break the cycle of damage and repair caused by things like flooding, ice storms and severe wind events that can damage property, stress economies, and threaten life safety in our county.”

MORE RELATED COVERAGE:





Opsal said these examples of hazard mitigation:

Conducting public outreach on severe weather awareness and preparedness;

Limiting or restricting development in floodplain areas;

Removing existing buildings from flood- or erosion-prone hazard areas;

Using snow fences to limit blowing and drifting of snow over road corridors;

Constructing tornado safe rooms in vulnerable areas, such as mobile home parks;

Burying overhead power lines that may fail due to heavy snow, ice or windstorms.

Some mitigation activities may be eligible for FEMA grants, he said. The Federal Disaster Mitigation Act of 2000 requires counties to update their HMP every five years in order to be eligible for FEMA funding.

Submit comments to Nikolas Opsal by calling 218-732-2588 or emailing Nikolas.opsal@co.hubbard.mn.us.

Opsal said there will be additional opportunities for public feedback. The draft plan will be available for public review as well.