Public input sought for Crow Wing River watershed plan

The public is invited to submit priority resource concerns and issues that you feel should be addressed in the One Watershed, One Plan.

The Crow Wing River watershed comprises portions of Becker, Cass, Clearwater, Crow Wing, Hubbard, Morrison, Otter Tail, Todd and Wadena counties.
By Staff reports
Today at 10:11 AM

The Crow Wing River One Watershed, One Plan (1W1P) partnership is initiating a planning process to develop a comprehensive watershed management plan.

This partnership was created through a memorandum of agreement between Becker, Cass, Hubbard, Todd and Wadena counties and their respective Soil & Water Conservation Districts (SWCD).

The goal of the 1W1P framework is to address water quality concerns and protect resources throughout the watershed by planning and partnering across jurisdictional boundaries.

The Crow Wing River watershed comprises portions of Becker, Cass, Clearwater, Crow Wing, Hubbard, Morrison, Otter Tail, Todd and Wadena counties.
The watershed comprises portions of Becker, Cass, Clearwater, Crow Wing, Hubbard, Morrison, Otter Tail, Todd and Wadena counties.

The public is invited to submit priority resource concerns and issues that you feel should be addressed in the 1W1P.

Submit written responses and comments to Jake Shaughnessy at jake.hcswcd@gmail.com or to Hubbard County SWCD, 603 North Central Ave., Suite 100, Park Rapids, MN 56470 or by 4 p.m. on Friday, June 9.

There will be a public kick-off meeting scheduled near the end or following the public comment period to review watershed information, discuss issues and opportunities and gain feedback.

By Staff reports
