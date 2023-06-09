Public input sought for Crow Wing River One Watershed, One Plan

A community input survey about the Crow Wing River can be viewed and completed by going to hubbardswcd.org and clicking on the "take survey" link on the home page.

The goal of the survey is to collect public input regarding local priorities and values related to the Crow Wing River Watershed.

This is the first survey in the process. In order to get more responses, the survey deadline was extended from June 9 to June 30.

For more information, call the Hubbard County Soil & Water Conservation District (SWCD) office at 218-732-0121.

According to a news release, the Crow Wing One Watershed One Plan is a relatively new way of looking at water quality where watershed funding and prioritization uses a watershed boundary instead of a county boundary. The goal of the is to address water quality concerns and impairments holistically.

The goal is to protect, enhance, and rehabilitate water quality and soil health resources across the watershed. Healthy soil and clean water will be key to supporting many of the local communities and economies far into the future.

Hubbard County SWCD water quality technician Jake Shaughnessy is the lead on this project. He is also working on a community kickoff event in Park Rapids to discuss the results of the survey.

