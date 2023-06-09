99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, June 9

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Public input sought for Crow Wing River One Watershed, One Plan

Complete the survey by Friday, June 30.

crow-wing-river-watershed.jpg
The goal of the Crow Wing River One Watershed One Plan is to address issues holistically.
Minnesota Pollution Control Agency map
Today at 10:00 AM

A community input survey about the Crow Wing River can be viewed and completed by going to hubbardswcd.org and clicking on the "take survey" link on the home page.

The goal of the survey is to collect public input regarding local priorities and values related to the Crow Wing River Watershed.

This is the first survey in the process. In order to get more responses, the survey deadline was extended from June 9 to June 30.

For more information, call the Hubbard County Soil & Water Conservation District (SWCD) office at 218-732-0121.

According to a news release, the Crow Wing One Watershed One Plan is a relatively new way of looking at water quality where watershed funding and prioritization uses a watershed boundary instead of a county boundary. The goal of the is to address water quality concerns and impairments holistically.

ADVERTISEMENT

The goal is to protect, enhance, and rehabilitate water quality and soil health resources across the watershed. Healthy soil and clean water will be key to supporting many of the local communities and economies far into the future.

Hubbard County SWCD water quality technician Jake Shaughnessy is the lead on this project. He is also working on a community kickoff event in Park Rapids to discuss the results of the survey.

What To Read Next
OsageDLHwy34ResurfacingProjectMapJune2023.jpg
Local
State Hwy. 34 work rescheduled – again. This time it's July 6.
June 09, 2023 10:47 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
PRAHSFrontEntrance8660.jpg
Local
Demo mishap causes gas leak at high school
June 09, 2023 10:32 AM
 · 
By  Robin Fish
KenLymburnerWalleye060323.O.PRE.jpg
Local
Lymburner celebrates 40 years of fishing at Osage event
June 09, 2023 09:12 AM
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
KenLymburnerWalleye060323.O.PRE.jpg
Local
Lymburner celebrates 40 years of fishing at Osage event
June 09, 2023 09:12 AM
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen
JadeRypkema1600.JPG
Prep
Track and Field: Nevis' Jade Rypkema defends state title in 3,200 run
June 09, 2023 08:28 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
CoryKimballVertWideJune2023.jpg
Local
Kimball hired as Hubbard County Land Commissioner
June 08, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen
060723.N.PRE.SitesBites.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Nevis will host Sites 'n Bites on Sunday, June 11
June 06, 2023 10:50 AM
 · 
By  Lorie Skarpness