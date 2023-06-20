Prostate cancer survivor launching 11,000-mile bike ride

Scott Freitag is pursuing his dreams.

First, he secured his ideal job: postmaster at the Park Rapids U.S. Postal Service Office. In October 2022, four years later, he retired.

Now Scott and his wife, Katy, are embarking on another mission: raising awareness and funds for prostate cancer and schizophrenia.

For the next year, Scott will be pedaling through all of the exterior states in the U.S. He plans to cycle over 11,000 miles, averaging 300 miles per week.

Katy will be “support and gear,” driving alongside in their camper.

ADVERTISEMENT

The public is invited to a ceremonial kickoff from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 25 at the Muskie pavilion. Supporters can join Scott on a bike ride from Nevis to Akeley and back. Root beer floats will be available for a freewill donation.

Men all along the route will be urged to sign a poster, pledging to get their prostate specific antigen (PSA) tested.

Fans can follow the couple on their year-long journey through their blog: http://www.milesformoney.org/blog.

Miles for Money

He and his wife, Katy, have partnered with Zero Prostate Cancer ( zerocancer.org ) and Schizophrenia & Psychosis Action Alliance ( sczaction.org ). Both are 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations.

They also set up a website: www.milesformoney.org .

Their goal is to raise half a million dollars, with all contributions going directly to the two nonprofits.

A generous, anonymous donor has pledged to match up to $100,000. To date, 53 donors have given $6,516.

“It’s a combination of a lifelong dream to cycle around the exterior states with circumstances that led me to want to make a difference supporting prostate cancer and schizophrenia causes,” Scott says.

ADVERTISEMENT

The couple recently spoke to the Park Rapids Rotary Club about their motivation.

Stage 4 prostate cancer

Katy and Scott married in the late fall of 2017.

“And being the persistent person that she is, she pestered me about having a physical because, at the age of 53, she said it was the thing to do,” Scott recounted. “I felt great. I was physically active, with a history of being in sports and strength training. While I didn’t really feel the need to see the doctor, I did so.”

Scott had his PSA checked. It’s a simple and inexpensive blood test, which alerts doctors if more tests are necessary to rule out prostate cancer.

“I had never had my PSA tested before and didn’t even know what it was,” he said.

They were surprised when Scott had an elevated PSA.

“Normal is 0 to 4, mine was over 13,” he said.

After seeing a urologist and getting a biopsy, they learned that Scott had a highly aggressive prostate cancer.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Katy and I were both rather stunned because we were not expecting to hear the ‘cancer’ word. I felt great, newly married, and found it to be utterly impossible to think I had cancer,” Scott said.

The Freitags are urging men in all 33 states to take a pledge. Scott writes on the Miles for Money website, "My message is this: Do not wait to get your PSA test done ... Men, get tested, even in your 50s, or earlier if you have a family history of prostate cancer. Women, encourage your men to get tested. Prostate cancer is usually slow growing, and men die with it not of it." Contributed/Scott and Katy Freitag

He chose a radical prostatectomy, done in March of 2018, with the hopes that it would be a cure.

They went to UCLA for a clinical trial pet scan, where they discovered cancer in a lymph node. “Suddenly, my cancer was stage 4.”

Scott underwent seven weeks of daily radiation of his pelvis and stomach.

“I was also on Lupron, the hormone therapy that takes away testosterone as testosterone feeds prostate cancer, simultaneously for six months. This temporarily stalled the cancer,” he explained.

In 2020-21, during COVID, “my PSA began rapidly doubling each month. That’s when the PET scans found multiple bone and lymph node metastasis.”

An active life is possible

Scott’s oncologist told him that studies showed “a 250% survival benefit If I exercised 60 minutes a day, six times a week. My mindset when I heard that was that I was absolutely going to get that 250%.”

The couple was already active, since Katy trains for Ironman Marathons.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I thought this was a doable goal, and something I could actually do that was in my control – as so much of cancer is outside of our control. I took to biking, running and continuing the strength training, but now I did it to improve my survival,” Scott said.

Even during chemotherapy, he trained with his biking coach, Neil King.

“I admit there were times where I felt pretty ill, and it was very hard to climb onto the bike, but each time that I did exercise, I always felt better after.”

Exercise also helps improve his bone density and combats fatigue, since Lupron can affect both.

Benny’s story

“A few months into chemo treatments, I got the phone call that no parent ever wants to get – that my son Benny had died of suicide,” Scott said. “It was only after his death that we learned that he had been diagnosed with schizophrenia and had gone off his meds. We found out after his death that he had gone off the meds due to the distasteful side effects of the meds.”

It was during that time that Scott decided he wanted to do something special with his life, to make a difference.

Ben was 24 years old.

“Men don’t tend to talk about prostate cancer and the side effects. Similarly, they don’t talk about schizophrenia,” he said. “The medications for both diseases have similar side effects that affect a man’s relational life. My goal is to talk about it and raise awareness.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Freitags are raising funds to find better treatments than those currently available.