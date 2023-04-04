Proposed state funding formula could adversely affect seniors in rural Minnesota

The Minnesota Board on Aging (MBA) requests comments on the proposed 2024-2027 State Plan on Aging.

The purpose of the plan is to document achievements and planned activities related to the programs, activities and services to older adults.

Each plan must also include a description and explanation of the Intrastate Funding Formula (IFF). The IFF describes how the MBA allocates Older Americans Act funds to the Area Agencies on Aging based on geographic distribution of older adults in Minnesota and older adults with greatest economic and social need. The IFF must be in accordance with the Older Americans Act.

The public comment period begins ends at 4:30 p.m. on May 3. Public comments will be collected and reviewed for continued development and planning purposes.

The State Plan on Aging and Intrastate Funding Formula can be viewed at the MBA website with instructions on how to submit comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED OP-ED:

To request a paper copy of the document, submit a request to dhs.mba@state.mn.us, call 651-431-2500, toll free at 1-800-882-6262 or submit a written request to Minnesota Board on Aging, Public Comment Period, P.O. Box 64976, St. Paul, MN 55164-0976.

The BOA is required to submit a new plan to the U.S. Administration on Community Living on July 1.