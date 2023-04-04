50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, April 4

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Proposed state funding formula could adversely affect seniors in rural Minnesota

The public can comment on the Minnesota Board on Aging's proposed plan until May 3.

By Staff reports
Today at 11:24 AM

The Minnesota Board on Aging (MBA) requests comments on the proposed 2024-2027 State Plan on Aging.

The purpose of the plan is to document achievements and planned activities related to the programs, activities and services to older adults.

Each plan must also include a description and explanation of the Intrastate Funding Formula (IFF). The IFF describes how the MBA allocates Older Americans Act funds to the Area Agencies on Aging based on geographic distribution of older adults in Minnesota and older adults with greatest economic and social need. The IFF must be in accordance with the Older Americans Act.

The public comment period begins ends at 4:30 p.m. on May 3. Public comments will be collected and reviewed for continued development and planning purposes.

The State Plan on Aging and Intrastate Funding Formula can be viewed at the MBA website with instructions on how to submit comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED OP-ED:

To request a paper copy of the document, submit a request to dhs.mba@state.mn.us, call 651-431-2500, toll free at 1-800-882-6262 or submit a written request to Minnesota Board on Aging, Public Comment Period, P.O. Box 64976, St. Paul, MN 55164-0976.

The BOA is required to submit a new plan to the U.S. Administration on Community Living on July 1.

MORE RELATED COVERAGE:

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
040523.N.PRE.AkeleyEggsMiddle1490.jpg
Local
Akeley’s Easter egg hunt grows in its third year
April 04, 2023 08:24 AM
 · 
By  Robin Fish
PRLibraryLegalKioskCU040523.N.PRE.jpg
Local
Free, legal ‘mini-tech center’ moves into Park Rapids Library
April 04, 2023 08:22 AM
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen
032523.N.PRE.SubstanceUseDisordersDocs0996.jpg
Local
Substance use treatment is about more than prescribing drugs
April 03, 2023 09:21 AM
 · 
By  Robin Fish
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
DerekRicke2023.jpg
Business
New Park Rapids chamber president pleased with area’s growth
April 03, 2023 10:02 AM
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen
032523.N.PRE.SubstanceUseDisordersDocs0996.jpg
Local
Substance use treatment is about more than prescribing drugs
April 03, 2023 09:21 AM
 · 
By  Robin Fish
LWVChildCareForum032823.N.PRE.jpg
Local
Local experts call for more child care providers, funding
March 31, 2023 10:29 AM
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen
RedBarnMNPROGRESS2023.jpg
Business
The RedBarn-MN offers local, handmade, fresh goods
April 02, 2023 11:40 AM
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen