Prisoners are sneaking fentanyl into the Hubbard County Jail – here’s what the sheriff wants to do about it

In an effort to curb the amount of fentanyl smuggled into the Hubbard County Jail, the sheriff’s office wants to purchase a body scanner.

But the solution isn’t cheap.

“This is a huge thing. It’s very expensive, roughly $180,000,” said Hubbard County Sheriff Cory Aukes.

He discussed the draft 2024 sheriff’s office budget with Hubbard County commissioners during their Aug. 8 work session.

“We’ve had so many prisoners coming into the jail that have been hiding fentanyl on them in different places on or inside their body, but you can’t find them in a pat-down search. The only way you could find that is in a body cavity search, and you can’t do that without a reason,” Aukes explained. “So these people are smuggling in fentanyl and people are going to the emergency room. We’ve been having to use Narcan multiple times with our inmates because they’re going unconscious.”

Aukes said prisoners go by ambulance to the emergency room.

Not to mention, they’re giving it to other prisoners throughout the jail and all of a sudden you get a certain majority of a pod being higher than a kite. It’s a bad deal. Hubbard County Sheriff Cory Aukes

If a body scan reveals the inmate is hiding something, Aukes said he or she would be taken to the hospital to have it removed.

According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, “Fentanyl is a potent synthetic opioid drug approved by the Food and Drug Administration for use as an analgesic (pain relief) and anesthetic. It is approximately 100 times more potent than morphine and 50 times more potent than heroin as an analgesic.”

“I’m telling you, it’s a huge liability issue that we’re looking at. Not to mention, they’re giving it to other prisoners throughout the jail and all of a sudden you get a certain majority of a pod being higher than a kite. It’s a bad deal,” Aukes continued.

County commissioner Char Christenson noted hospital expenses become the county’s responsibility.

“Typically, on opioid overdoses, they’re not in the hospital that long. They basically get treated, whether they flush their system or not,” Aukes said.

The sheriff’s office has sent prisoners to Fargo for treatment, he added, where a deputy must stay with them for an extended period of time. “That does get expensive doing it that way.’

Potential funding sources

Hubbard County Administrator Jeff Cadwell inquired about the footprint of the scanner.

Aukes replied it’s roughly 6-by-6 feet. It could be placed in the booking area or the garage.

Cadwell suggested that the equipment could be wrapped up into the jail remodel project.

The estimated $7.5-million bonding project in 2025 would expand the jail to accommodate holding, booking and storage needs. It’s in the county’s five-year capital improvement plan.

“We’re still on track for this fall to be considering engaging an architect to develop plans for that project,” Cadwell said.

Aukes said if the remodel is approved, it would make sense to have a specific location for the body scanner.

County commissioner Dave De La Hunt wants to know how the scanner will integrate into the current space. “I don’t want to spend, three or five years from now, another $50,000 to remove it,” he said.

Aukes said he’d gather more information. “Maybe it’s on wheels, and can be easily moved,” he noted. “They have one in Beltrami County, I know.”

Cadwell said the scanner expense potentially could be offset by the money the county is annually setting aside for capital improvements.

Aukes suggested using some of the money that Hubbard County is receiving from Minnesota’s settlements with opioid companies.

“The opioid funds have not been allocated,” Cadwell noted. A task force will be meeting to make a recommendation on how to use the roughly $250,000.

“We’re on line to receive about $45,000 a year,” he said. “You guys know that doesn’t go very far.”

Gas deployment, prisoner conveyance

The sheriff’s office also budgeted gas deployment equipment for its 2009 Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) armored vehicle. It’s a $10,000 expenditure, according to Aukes.

“We’ve had to put gas into a house. Instead of having an individual walk up and put it in there, we can deploy that from the MRAP. It’s completely a safety issue,” Aukes explained.

They also included $75,000 for squad equipment purchases. “We’re going to buy some tasers this year,” Aukse said. “I also believe we have some radios in there for $150,000.”

He notes the budget includes body cam and squad cam leases, a $56,000 annual cost.

The office plans to purchase watercraft for the boat and water safety program, “which is offset by a $25,000 grant,” he said.

The budget anticipates a doubling in revenue for prisoner conveyance.

“It’s the DOC paying us to transport people to prison. The reason that went up for revenue so drastically is we have a lot of people that we take to prison,” Aukes said. “It’s only $5,000.”