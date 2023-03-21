Prevent costly damage by raking your roof

Whether doing the job yourself or hiring a professional, roof raking can prevent costly repairs, or in some cases, even a roof collapse like what happened last week at the Miller Hill Mall in Duluth.

Roof collapses are caused when the weight of snow on the roof is too heavy for the structure to support.

Ice dams are a much more common issue with homeowners and can lead to water leaks or roof damage.

Ben Hass owns Home Care Solutions in Nevis.

He explained that ice dams form because of heat loss from a roof that is not well-insulated

“Any time you get an ice dam on your roof, it can actually travel upwards and get under your shingles and cause water damage by leaking in and around holes where the nails in the shingles have gone through,” he said. “Most roofers use a type of material with a rubbery membrane under the first couple of rows of shingles to help take care of that.”

He said steel roofs solve the problem because snow simply slides off.

For those with shingled roofs, roof raking can sometimes be done by the home or business owner, especially if the job can be done from the ground.

“I use my avalanche rake for a lot of them because then I don’t have to get up on the roof,” he said.

At other times, going up on the roof is required to get the snow off.

“Most people probably aren’t comfortable getting up on the roof,” he said. “Professionals who do this every day have the right safety equipment, such as harnesses.”

Tips from an expert

Hass also shared some tips he uses when roof raking.

“You don’t ever want to take all of the snow off,” he said. “A lot of times guys will take these metal shovels and scrape on the shingles. You can actually wreck the shingles from that. You want to do it to where you’re getting 80 to 90% of the snow off.

“I’ve also seen guys take hammers and sledge hammers to try to break ice dams off. If you don’t know what you’re doing you can damage the shingles. I once saw someone put the claw of a hammer right through the shingles and the roof by swinging too hard. Now there’s a hole in the roof besides the ice dam.”

Other options

Another way to get ice dams off the roof is by using a steamer, which is often done in bigger cities. “I don’t know of anyone doing it around here,” he said.

Tossing ice melt pucks sold at local hardware stores works to melt snow if it isn't too deep, he said. It is also important to check vent pipes on the roof.

“If the vent pipes on your roof are covered, it’s time to get it shoveled off,” he said. “Anytime you start getting more than a foot to 16 inches of snow, you definitely need to get it off, not just because of the weight, but also because of the melting that can cause those ice dams.”

“You need to make sure the vents are free of snow to get proper air flow through your roof system,” he said. “If the snow piles up too deep, they get snowed over. You can buy a copper ‘T’ to put at the top to make sure that pipe can never freeze shut.”

Another solution to prevent ice dams is to run heat tape along the roof. Clips are used to attach the heat tape to the shingles.

“They are especially designed for roofs,” he said. “You zig zag them on both sides of the house and leave the cord hanging down near a plug in. Then, when it gets to a certain time of year when the ice dam is getting thick, you can plug it in for a day or two until that ice dam melts off.

“You can also leave them plugged in all winter long to melt snow before it forms ice dams, but they use a fair amount of electricity. They work just as well if you just plug them in as needed.”

