Prepare for a unique year, Park Rapids school admins say

With major school improvements in progress, the 2023-24 school year promises to bring new procedures and one-of-a-kind challenges for Park Rapids student pickup and dropoff, events and activities.

School administrators gathered recently to discuss what parents and kids can expect.

What to expect at the high school

“All of our coming and going is through the very front doors,” said High School Principal Jeff Johnson. “This started at the end of last school year.”

Construction of high school additions has put a temporary crimp on the number of available entrances and exits, he noted – especially around the back of the building.

“Although we have some exiting routes spread out throughout, we’re going to be limited to about 1,000 people in the building, with all of our activities,” said Johnson. “Our auditorium holds about 630 people. Not very often is that completely full with activities, but we have to be really careful what kind of activity we have going on in there, and a basketball or volleyball game going on at the same time. … We’ve got to maintain that right around 1,000 because of the exiting routes.”

Project manager Justin Maaninga with ICS said this is a code requirement.

Egress routes will be marked as they change during different phases of construction, Johnson said.

Activities Director Jeremy Nordick said staff has done a lot of behind-the-scenes work on scheduling activities, “especially in the wintertime, when you’ve got possibly three, four or five events going on all in one night.

“We’ve been trying to adjust and mix and match with different things at the high school and over at Century – for example, wrestling over there, basketball here, and that’s it. We don’t schedule anything more than that.”

Construction will also affect pickup and drop-off procedures. “When parents are dropping off kids in front, we’re also going to have buses dropping off (in front),” he said. “Our food service is all coming through, so J.T. Clark is trying to arrange the drop-off of the food earlier in the morning, and then late morning, so that the buses can get in and out. So, it’s going to be congested.”

Johnson also warned that parking lots will be limited this year, with the bus circle area out of commission for the next year or two. That leaves the two parking lots east across Huntsinger Avenue, the lot at the north end of the school and a few spaces around the west side.

“They’ll still be able to park in that back lot when there’s swimming meets,” he said.

With most kids coming and going via the east entrance, Johnson stressed safety.

Superintendent Lance Bagstad said a temporary road will be built connecting Helten Ave. to Huntsinger, providing access to the hockey arena from both roads. It will become a permanent road once construction ends.

“We’re going to fill up part of the streets around here as well,” said Johnson. “We’re going to have to identify where around the school people can park.”

He said a lot of information about where to park and enter the building will go out on the high school’s website and from coaches through their athletes, and Nordick will communicate with visiting schools’ coaches about where to park their buses.

“It will probably be ever changing as we roll through this,” said Johnson.

What’s new at Century School

“We’re going to have kind of the opposite situation at Century,” said Elementary and Middle School Principal Mike LeMier. “We’re going to have more parking and drop-off, which is really nice. The big difference is that on the northwest side of the building, on the middle school side, we’ll have another drop-off loop for parents.”

The new middle school parking lot and pickup/drop-off loop on the west side of Century School has been paved, striped and signed as of Friday, Aug. 18. Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise

LeMier said parents can drop their kids off in the morning and pick them up at the end of the day on that new loop, but they won’t be able to enter the building from that side during the school day. “If parents need to pick up their kid or come in to visit, they still have to go in through the elementary side.”

“That’s only temporary, this year,” assistant principal Steph Mercil added, noting that renovations planned at Century School will provide secured entries on both sides of the building. She said the school will be posting videos for parents about arrival and departure procedures on the school’s website and Facebook page.

With two different pick-up and drop-off loops, LeMier said, grades 4-8 should use the west entrance while pre-K through grade 3 will primarily take the east entrance.

“We understand if they’ve got older siblings, that they come in the other side. That’s OK,” he said. “But if we can try to get preschoolers and kindergartners definitely to come in the east side, that’s a lot easier for them.”

Mercil said Century also has two new playgrounds this year, for both the elementary and middle school sides.

Curriculum, etc.

“We’re excited for a K-6 ELA (English Language Arts) resource review,” said Jill Stevenson, the district’s director of curriculum and instruction. “The team representatives will kick off on Aug. 16. We’ll be looking at the new Minnesota standards. We’ll be looking at the science of reading, structured literacy, the READ Act and other policies and procedures.”

She added that faculty will be implementing the new K-12 math resources selected during the past school year.

The school year for all teachers starts Monday, Aug. 28, Bagstad said, with new staff orientation beginning Monday, Aug. 21.

PAWN Special Education director Eva Pohl said her staff will also get started the week of Aug. 21. Due to a change in the law, she said, special ed services are now available for students needing it until their 22nd birthday.

Open houses

Century School’s open house (up to grade 8) will be from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30.

The high school open house (grades 9-12) will run from 5:30 to 7 p.m. that evening, with an informational meeting at 6 p.m. in the high school auditorium.