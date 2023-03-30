99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
PRAHS speech team places fifth

The Park Rapids speech team finished in fifth place at the Detroit Lakes invitational.
By Staff reports
Today at 3:35 PM

The Park Rapids Area High School speech team placed fifth out of 15 at their last invitational of the year in Detroit Lakes, according to head coach Tanya Miller.

Placing and earning team points for Park Rapids were Carlos Bauer (first place in Great Speeches), Emma Ravnaas (first in serious prose and second in poetry), Jack Worner (second in extemporaneous reading) and Reese Hanson (second in drama and third in serious prose).

There will be a speech showcase from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 1 at Calvary Lutheran Church. It is free and open to the public.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
