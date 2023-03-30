PRAHS speech team places fifth

The Park Rapids Area High School speech team placed fifth out of 15 at their last invitational of the year in Detroit Lakes, according to head coach Tanya Miller.

Placing and earning team points for Park Rapids were Carlos Bauer (first place in Great Speeches), Emma Ravnaas (first in serious prose and second in poetry), Jack Worner (second in extemporaneous reading) and Reese Hanson (second in drama and third in serious prose).

There will be a speech showcase from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 1 at Calvary Lutheran Church. It is free and open to the public.