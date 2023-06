PRAHS scholarships exceed $400,000

Seniors earned $345,900 in scholarships through the institutions they will be attending next year. These are the baseline awards that are being received, but many of these scholarships are renewed each year through the institutions.

In addition, local and regional businesses, organizations, and community members awarded a total of $54,550 in scholarships this year.

Madelyn Ackerman: Richard "Dick" Haberer Scholarship, $250.

Richard "Dick" Haberer Scholarship, $250. Caleb Arola: Hubbard County Sheriff's Posse, $1,000.

Hubbard County Sheriff's Posse, $1,000. Natalie Backmann: CUW presidential scholar, Concordia scholarship, CUW Luther promise, $19,400; St. Joseph’s Health/Brian Koria Scholarship, $1,000; Paul Bunyan Communications $500.

CUW presidential scholar, Concordia scholarship, CUW Luther promise, $19,400; St. Joseph’s Health/Brian Koria Scholarship, $1,000; Paul Bunyan Communications $500. Avery Cederstrom: Laurie Hohnstadt Memorial Scholarship, $1,000; American Legion Scholarship, $500; Park Rapids Vocational Scholarship, $500.

Laurie Hohnstadt Memorial Scholarship, $1,000; American Legion Scholarship, $500; Park Rapids Vocational Scholarship, $500. Mickey Clark : Wrestling Boosters Scholarship, $400; John Schumacher Memorial Scholarship, $1,000; St. Joseph’s Health Senior Scholarship, $1,000.

: Wrestling Boosters Scholarship, $400; John Schumacher Memorial Scholarship, $1,000; St. Joseph’s Health Senior Scholarship, $1,000. Matthew Dahring: Maverick Scholarship Mankato State University, $500; Osage Sportsman's Club, $500.

Maverick Scholarship Mankato State University, $500; Osage Sportsman's Club, $500. Olivia Davis: U of M Presidential Scholarship & College of Biological Sciences Scholarship, $14,000; Kian & Dwayne Memorial Scholarship, $1,000.

U of M Presidential Scholarship & College of Biological Sciences Scholarship, $14,000; Kian & Dwayne Memorial Scholarship, $1,000. Eli Devore: Crookston Achievement Scholarship & RaiseMe Scholarship, $4,400; Sons of the American Legion $500; American Legion Auxiliary Scholarship, $500.

Crookston Achievement Scholarship & RaiseMe Scholarship, $4,400; Sons of the American Legion $500; American Legion Auxiliary Scholarship, $500. Nolan Eckmann: Gustavus President’s Award, MN PGA Scholarship, $36,000; Royale B. & Eleanor M. Arvig Memorial Scholarship, $3,000.

Gustavus President’s Award, MN PGA Scholarship, $36,000; Royale B. & Eleanor M. Arvig Memorial Scholarship, $3,000. Kassidy Ennen: Park Rapids Rotary Scholarship, $2,500; St. Joseph’s Health Senior Scholarship, $1,000; Essentia Health Scholarship, $1,000; American Legion Scholarship, $500; Class of 1963 Scholarship, $400; Osage Lions Club, $500.

Park Rapids Rotary Scholarship, $2,500; St. Joseph’s Health Senior Scholarship, $1,000; Essentia Health Scholarship, $1,000; American Legion Scholarship, $500; Class of 1963 Scholarship, $400; Osage Lions Club, $500. Louisa Etter: UND Academic Scholarship, Frank Bavendick NCO BPA Scholarship, Jack and Yvonne Cronquist Entrepreneur Scholarship, $15,500.

UND Academic Scholarship, Frank Bavendick NCO BPA Scholarship, Jack and Yvonne Cronquist Entrepreneur Scholarship, $15,500. Victoria Hanson: NDSU Academic Scholarship, $1,500.

NDSU Academic Scholarship, $1,500. Julia Harmon: St. Joseph’s Health Senior Scholarship, $1,000; Carol Mae Oxtra Memorial $1,000.

St. Joseph’s Health Senior Scholarship, $1,000; Carol Mae Oxtra Memorial $1,000. Luke Hartung: NDSU Presidential Scholarship, $2,000; Minnesota Pipeline Discovery Scholarship, $2,000; Theodore "Ted" Haberer Scholarship, $200.

NDSU Presidential Scholarship, $2,000; Minnesota Pipeline Discovery Scholarship, $2,000; Theodore "Ted" Haberer Scholarship, $200. Blaine Hensel: Dordt University Cross Country Scholarship, Track and Field Scholarship, Academic Honors Scholarship, William & Catherine Sybesma Memorial Scholarship,

Dordt University Cross Country Scholarship, Track and Field Scholarship, Academic Honors Scholarship, William & Catherine Sybesma Memorial Scholarship, $43,000.

Tyler Hillukka: MSUM Fire Up Scholarship, $2,500.

MSUM Fire Up Scholarship, $2,500. Haley Kerr: Phillips Family Scholarship,Presidential Scholarship, U Promise Scholarship, $9,100; Hubbard County Sheriff's Posse, $1,000.

Phillips Family Scholarship,Presidential Scholarship, U Promise Scholarship, $9,100; Hubbard County Sheriff's Posse, $1,000. Autumn Kietzman: UND Academic Scholarship, $3,500; St. Joseph’s Health Senior Scholarship, $1,000; American Legion Scholarship, $500; Paul Bunyan Communications $500; Russell Koerper Scholarship, $900; Park Rapids Lions Club, $500.

UND Academic Scholarship, $3,500; St. Joseph’s Health Senior Scholarship, $1,000; American Legion Scholarship, $500; Paul Bunyan Communications $500; Russell Koerper Scholarship, $900; Park Rapids Lions Club, $500. Hailey Kimball: Osage Lions Club, $500; Osage Sportsman's Club, $500.

Osage Lions Club, $500; Osage Sportsman's Club, $500. Lucas Kritzeck: Wrestling Boosters Scholarship, $400; Hubbard County Sheriff's Posse, $1,000; Kian & Dwayne Memorial Scholarship, $1,000.

Wrestling Boosters Scholarship, $400; Hubbard County Sheriff's Posse, $1,000; Kian & Dwayne Memorial Scholarship, $1,000. Morgan Koppelman: University of St. Thomas Scholarship, $30,000; John Schumacher Memorial Scholarship, $1,000,Northwoods Bank Scholarship, $500; MN Telecom Alliance Scholarship, $2,000; PEO, Chapter T, $1,000; Gayle Wallace Memorial Scholarship, $500.

University of St. Thomas Scholarship, $30,000; John Schumacher Memorial Scholarship, $1,000,Northwoods Bank Scholarship, $500; MN Telecom Alliance Scholarship, $2,000; PEO, Chapter T, $1,000; Gayle Wallace Memorial Scholarship, $500. Halle Landstrom: UND Merit Scholarship, $1,500.

UND Merit Scholarship, $1,500. Massie Lee: UND, Academic Achievement Scholarship, $11,000; St. Joseph’s Health Senior Scholarship, $1,000, Sons of the American Legion $500; American Legion Auxiliary Scholarship, $500; Frazee Family Scholarship, $1,000.

UND, Academic Achievement Scholarship, $11,000; St. Joseph’s Health Senior Scholarship, $1,000, Sons of the American Legion $500; American Legion Auxiliary Scholarship, $500; Frazee Family Scholarship, $1,000. Matthew Lichter: Larry Welch Scholarship, $500; Park Rapids Garden Club, $750.

Larry Welch Scholarship, $500; Park Rapids Garden Club, $750. Lyvia Livermore: RaiseMe scholarship, KU Distinction, $28,000.

RaiseMe scholarship, KU Distinction, $28,000. Aleka London: MNARNG Minuteman Scholarship, Augsburg Honors Scholarship, Early Auggie Scholarship, $31,000.

MNARNG Minuteman Scholarship, Augsburg Honors Scholarship, Early Auggie Scholarship, $31,000. Natalie Lopez: Univ. of Missouri, Kansas City, Professional Career Escalators Award, $1,500.

Univ. of Missouri, Kansas City, Professional Career Escalators Award, $1,500. Logan Maanum: John Schumacher Memorial Scholarship, $1,000.

John Schumacher Memorial Scholarship, $1,000. Madysen Maninga: Donna & Charles Lord Scholarship, $500; PEO, Chapter FJ, $300; Merrill Gibbs Memorial Scholarship, $200.

Donna & Charles Lord Scholarship, $500; PEO, Chapter FJ, $300; Merrill Gibbs Memorial Scholarship, $200. Jillian Neubauer: Concordia University St. Paul Regents' Scholarship, Music Scholarship, Lutheran Heritage Scholarship, $12,000; Frazee Family Scholarship, $1,000; John P. Skeffington Scholarship, $1,500.

Concordia University St. Paul Regents' Scholarship, Music Scholarship, Lutheran Heritage Scholarship, $12,000; Frazee Family Scholarship, $1,000; John P. Skeffington Scholarship, $1,500. Brent Ohm: Forest Riders Snowmobile Club, $1,000.

Forest Riders Snowmobile Club, $1,000. Riley Pike: Hubbard County Sheriff's Posse, $1,000.

Hubbard County Sheriff's Posse, $1,000. Emma Ravnaas: Excellence scholarship, speech talent scholarship, alumni referral, $22,000; Trustar Federal Credit Union $500; Northway Insurance Scholarship, $1,000.

Excellence scholarship, speech talent scholarship, alumni referral, $22,000; Trustar Federal Credit Union $500; Northway Insurance Scholarship, $1,000. Cameron Runyan: UND Academic Scholarship, $1,500.

UND Academic Scholarship, $1,500. Robert Sherk: STEM Scholarship, Concordia Excellence Scholarship, Priority Cobber Award, $19,000; Wrestling Boosters Scholarship, $400.

STEM Scholarship, Concordia Excellence Scholarship, Priority Cobber Award, $19,000; Wrestling Boosters Scholarship, $400. Chloe Tretbar: Osage Lions Club, $500.

Osage Lions Club, $500. Emma Vrieze: MSUM Distinguished Dragon Scholarship, $3,500; St. Joseph’s Health Senior Scholarship, $1,000; American Legion Nursing Scholarship, $1,000; Osage Lions Club, $500; Else Undem Hinds Memorial Scholarship, $400; PEO, Chapter FJ, $300.

MSUM Distinguished Dragon Scholarship, $3,500; St. Joseph’s Health Senior Scholarship, $1,000; American Legion Nursing Scholarship, $1,000; Osage Lions Club, $500; Else Undem Hinds Memorial Scholarship, $400; PEO, Chapter FJ, $300. Maria Wagner: MSUM Distinguished Dragon Scholarship, $3,500.

MSUM Distinguished Dragon Scholarship, $3,500. Tori Weaver: NDSU Meric Scholarship, $2,000.

NDSU Meric Scholarship, $2,000. Jack Worner: Concordia College Gold Award, $25,000.

Concordia College Gold Award, $25,000. Aidan Yliniemi Hensel: U of M Presidential Scholarship, Iron Range Scholarship, Teamster Local 320 Lowell Lynch Scholarship, $3,000.

U of M Presidential Scholarship, Iron Range Scholarship, Teamster Local 320 Lowell Lynch Scholarship, $3,000. Mason Yliniemi: Osage Lions Club, $500; Al & Ruth Monico Scholarship, $500.

Osage Lions Club, $500; Al & Ruth Monico Scholarship, $500. Isaac Zinniel: Larry Welch Scholarship, $500; Park Rapids DAV/DAV Auxiliary, $500; Class of 1963 Scholarship, $400; Rod Garden Memorial Scholarship, $250.

In other awards, Elizabeth Seifert was recognized as Outstanding Student Council Member.

Receiving Outstanding English awards were Backmann, Eckmann, Chaz Fercho, Koppelman, Livermore, Lopez, Maanum, Katelynn Moore, Neubauer, Ravnaas, Vrieze, Wagner, and Yliniemi Hensel.

Outstanding Social Studies awards were presented to Backmann, Davis, Hartung, Koppelman, Lichter, Lopez, Neubauer, Ravnaas, Vrieze, Wagner and Yliniemi Hensel.

Outstanding Math Awards went to Backmann, Davis, Eckmann, Ennen, Koppelman, Livermore, Fercho, Lopez, Maanum, Maninga, Emma May, Neubauer, Ravnaas, Vrieze, Wagner and Yliniemi Hensel.

Brielle Krabbenhoft and Hartung were named Artist of the Year.

Levi Trygstad and Neubauer received both the John Philip Sousa band award and the National School Choral Award.

Ennen received a BPA Torch Award.

Albine Cassart and Ben Roos were recognized for foreign exchange attendance.

Perfect attendance awards went to Trygstad as well as 11th grader Kendra Simpson, 10th graders Kaden Crabb, Brandi Morgan and Allie Rowland, and freshmen Josh Conway, Kaden Gartner and Katelin Wheeler.