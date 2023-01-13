99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, January 13

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Park Rapids School Board puts Century parking area out to bid

Costing a little over $1 million, the new parking and parent pick-up/drop-off area should be completed by back-to-school time in August, with new playgrounds ready for use even sooner.

011422.N.PRE.CenturyParkingArea.jpg
Plans for the new parking area on the northwest side of Century School, to be built during summer 2023, feature entry and exit from both ends of the driveway opening on Monico Lane but one-way traffic through the pick-up/drop-off loop itself.
Contributed / ICS
Robin Fish
By Robin Fish
January 13, 2023 06:34 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

The Park Rapids School Board approved construction documents Monday for the new parking, pickup and drop-off areas to be built at Century School, and put the project out to bid.

Project Manager Justin Maaninga with ICS said the concept of these site improvements had not changed since the design development, which the school board approved on Sept. 19, 2022; only the construction documents provide more details for the contractors.

The plans, as explained by Maaninga, show a parking area on the school’s northwest side, with two entrances off Monico Lane, with left- and right-turn lanes at both exits. However, the pickup and drop-off lane would be a one-way, moving from west to east.

Maaninga noted the site has 130 parking stalls, with eight handicap stalls, curbside queueing for up to 17 vehicles and heavy-duty asphalt. Although its use by buses is not currently planned, he said the area is also designed to accommodate buses.

The plans also include an infiltration basin for rainwater runoff and site preparation for two new playgrounds to replace the ones displaced by the parking lot project. Maaninga said the playground designs include Americans with Disabilities Act-accessible sidewalks connecting the new playgrounds to the school.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also presented a lighting plan showing the parking area will be illuminated by 13 exterior lights.

Bids on these site improvements will be opened on Feb. 21, Maaninga said, with construction scheduled to begin on May 30; the southeast playground ready to use by June 12 and the southwest one by June 21; and the pickup/drop-off area substantially complete by Aug. 11, except for some punch-list items to be completed before school starts in the fall.

Maaninga said ICS understands the importance of having the playgrounds up and running as quickly as possible for the Century Adventures program.

Maaninga estimated total costs of $1,016,953 for the project. Compared to a budget of $1,018,170, he said, “we’re basically right where we need to be” pending the bid.

Board member Clayton Hoyt made a motion to approve the construction documents and put the project out to bid. The motion passed unanimously.

Regarding other facility improvements, Maaninga reported:

  • Design of the district’s new bus garage is in the construction documents phase. 
  • Design development is about 90% complete for renovations at Century School.
  • Bids on the high school additions and improvements will be opened in a public meeting at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24 in the high school auditorium. 
MORE RELATED COVERAGE:
PRAHSFrontEntrance8660.jpg
Local
Park Rapids Schools applying to join Heart O’ Lakes Conference
If accepted, the school would join Barnesville, Breckenridge, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, Hawley, Frazee, Pelican Rapids and Perham in 2024-25.
January 10, 2023 07:14 PM
 · 
By  Robin Fish
Local
Park Rapids School Board puts high school project out to bid
December 24, 2022 02:28 PM
Prep
Nordick proposes conference switch, girls hockey co-op
December 23, 2022 09:12 AM
Local
'We are in pursuit': New Park Rapids Panther logo soon to be unveiled
December 22, 2022 06:02 AM

Related Topics: PARK RAPIDSEDUCATIONPARK RAPIDS SCHOOL BOARDPARK RAPIDS SCHOOL DISTRICT
Robin Fish
By Robin Fish
Robin Fish is a staff reporter at the Park Rapids Enterprise. Contact him at rfish@parkrapidsenterprise.com or 218-252-3053.
What To Read Next
MenahgaCouncilSwornIn010923.N.PRE.jpg
Local
Police handguns and dangerous intersection top Menahga council’s agenda
The Menahga City Council held a closed meeting on Monday, Jan. 9 to discuss pending litigation from Law Enforcement Labor Services (LELS). They also discussed the dangers of the Hwy. 87 and 71 intersection.
January 12, 2023 06:53 PM
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen
HeatherRogosheskeMug2023.jpg
Local
Family Safety Network starts new year with new director
Heather Rogosheske began her new role as executive director for Family Safety Network (FNS) on Jan. 3.
January 12, 2023 04:33 PM
 · 
By  Lorie Skarpness
103021.N.PRE.PRCityHall8700.jpg
Local
Bid awarded to rebuild Depot Park tennis courts
The Park Rapids City Council approved a proposal to scale back the substrate corrections to make a more durable concrete surface affordable.
January 12, 2023 02:21 PM
 · 
By  Robin Fish
011423.N.PRE.PRCouncilOath9207.jpg
Local
New Park Rapids council members Little, Christensen go to work
Tim Little, Joe Christensen and incumbent Mayor Ryan Leckner were elected in November 2022.
January 12, 2023 01:07 PM
 · 
By  Robin Fish