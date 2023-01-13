Park Rapids School Board puts Century parking area out to bid

The Park Rapids School Board approved construction documents Monday for the new parking, pickup and drop-off areas to be built at Century School, and put the project out to bid.

Project Manager Justin Maaninga with ICS said the concept of these site improvements had not changed since the design development, which the school board approved on Sept. 19, 2022; only the construction documents provide more details for the contractors.

The plans, as explained by Maaninga, show a parking area on the school’s northwest side, with two entrances off Monico Lane, with left- and right-turn lanes at both exits. However, the pickup and drop-off lane would be a one-way, moving from west to east.

Maaninga noted the site has 130 parking stalls, with eight handicap stalls, curbside queueing for up to 17 vehicles and heavy-duty asphalt. Although its use by buses is not currently planned, he said the area is also designed to accommodate buses.

The plans also include an infiltration basin for rainwater runoff and site preparation for two new playgrounds to replace the ones displaced by the parking lot project. Maaninga said the playground designs include Americans with Disabilities Act-accessible sidewalks connecting the new playgrounds to the school.

He also presented a lighting plan showing the parking area will be illuminated by 13 exterior lights.

Bids on these site improvements will be opened on Feb. 21, Maaninga said, with construction scheduled to begin on May 30; the southeast playground ready to use by June 12 and the southwest one by June 21; and the pickup/drop-off area substantially complete by Aug. 11, except for some punch-list items to be completed before school starts in the fall.

Maaninga said ICS understands the importance of having the playgrounds up and running as quickly as possible for the Century Adventures program.

Maaninga estimated total costs of $1,016,953 for the project. Compared to a budget of $1,018,170, he said, “we’re basically right where we need to be” pending the bid.

Board member Clayton Hoyt made a motion to approve the construction documents and put the project out to bid. The motion passed unanimously.

Regarding other facility improvements, Maaninga reported:

