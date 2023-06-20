PR Fire Dept. shares fire safety info
Their annual open house was held Saturday, June 17, 2023.
Drizzly, dreary weather didn’t dampen fired-up firefighters.
Held Saturday afternoon, the Park Rapids Fire Department served up lunch and fire safety lessons at their annual, family-friendly open house.
The dunk tank wasn’t super-popular this year and fewer kids clambered on the shiny, red fire engines, but they practiced their fire-extinguishing skills and watched firefighters dismantle vehicles with the Jaws of Life.
