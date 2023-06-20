Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, June 19

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

PR Fire Dept. shares fire safety info

Their annual open house was held Saturday, June 17, 2023.

PRFDExtinquishingPractice061723.N.PRE.jpg
Park Rapids firefighter Crystal Krautkremer teaches children how to properly spray a fire extinguisher, aiming for the base of a fire.
Shannon Geisen/Enterprise
Shannon Geisen
By Shannon Geisen
Today at 7:42 PM

Drizzly, dreary weather didn’t dampen fired-up firefighters.

MORE TO READ:

Held Saturday afternoon, the Park Rapids Fire Department served up lunch and fire safety lessons at their annual, family-friendly open house.

PRFDJawsOfLifeDemo061723.N.PRE.jpg
Awestruck children watch firefighters use the Jaws of Life and other tools in a vehicle extrication demonstration.
Shannon Geisen/Enterprise
PRFDEquipmentDisplay061723.N.PRE.jpg
Park Rapids’ mighty fire-fighting trucks and gear were open for public tours on Saturday, June 17.

The dunk tank wasn’t super-popular this year and fewer kids clambered on the shiny, red fire engines, but they practiced their fire-extinguishing skills and watched firefighters dismantle vehicles with the Jaws of Life.

PRFDFireHosePractice061723.N.PRE.jpg
Youngsters practice aiming a fire hose at make-believe flames. The activity was part of the Park Rapids Fire Department's annual open house.
Shannon Geisen/Enterprise

Shannon Geisen
By Shannon Geisen
Shannon Geisen is editor of the Park Rapids Enterprise.
What To Read Next
NewPlayWorkshopWriters061823.E.PRE.jpg
Local
Comedy, drama, zombies emerge from playwriting workshop
June 19, 2023 05:06 PM
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen
SteveMaanumLoon061723.N.PRE.jpg
Local
A lesson in loony patience: Local photographer wins national award
June 19, 2023 12:33 PM
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen
062011-RogerStrand 019.jpg
Minnesota
Conservation community in west-central Minnesota and beyond loses one who stood tall
June 19, 2023 10:49 AM
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
PRGirlsNike062123S.PRE.jpg
Prep
Track: Area athletes shine at Nike Nationals
June 19, 2023 08:57 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
SteveMaanumLoon061723.N.PRE.jpg
Local
A lesson in loony patience: Local photographer wins national award
June 19, 2023 12:33 PM
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen
Grandma's Marathon
Sports
Running: Several local runners compete in Grandma's Marathon, Half Marathon races
June 19, 2023 10:52 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
061723.N.PRE.KatyFreitagEtAl5414.jpg
Local
One More Club liquor license saga continues
June 15, 2023 06:45 PM
 · 
By  Robin Fish