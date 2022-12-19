Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Power outage in Park Rapids started by snow mover

Some Park Rapids residents found themselves in the dark on Monday morning, with a power outage resulting in a school closure.

Robin Fish
By Robin Fish
December 19, 2022 02:05 PM
A power outage affected approximately 1,900 Minnesota Power customers Monday in Park Rapids.

Amy Rutledge, director of corporate communications with the company, said the outage began shortly after 7 a.m. when a dump truck that was moving snow left its bucket up and inadvertently ran into a power line, causing a feeder lockout.

“Our crews were able to respond very quickly,” she said, adding that they restored power to the majority of the affected customers by about 7:35 a.m. “But we also had another piece of equipment that failed, and we needed to repair that as well. So, 655 customers on the west side of Park Rapids experienced a longer outage. They were restored at about 10:05 a.m.”

Meanwhile, the Park Rapids Area Schools first announced a two-hour late start, then canceled classes for the day.

Superintendent Lance Bagstad recalled that although the Frank White building, where the district office is located, was not affected by the outage, but power was out at both the high school and Century School even after it was restored in other parts of town.

“Our emergency backup lights worked,” he said, “but we had no phone, no internet, no communication. We logged on to find out where the power outage was. We did have reports that there was a transformer that blew.”

With an estimated restoration time of 10:15 a.m., Bagstad said, they decided to keep the students in school who were already on the bus, but to wait for two hours before picking up the rest.

Meanwhile, the school started to grow cold with the power still out, and the estimated time to restore power pushed back to 12:15 p.m.

“We weren’t going to have lunch for the kids,” said Bagstad, “because we weren’t going to have any ovens. So, we said, we’d just better get them home, because it’s getting cold. That’s where we said we’re just going to call it for the day.”

The timing of power being restored, shortly after 10 a.m., was ironic. But Bagstad said, “With unforeseen circumstances and events, we just do our best. If we had known when the power was going to come back on – we just make decisions with the information that we have at the time.”

However, after-school events, including a school board meeting, were set to continue as scheduled.

Robin Fish is a staff reporter at the Park Rapids Enterprise. Contact him at rfish@parkrapidsenterprise.com or 218-252-3053.
