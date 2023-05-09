99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Plant party encourages vets to dig hands into soil

Mandatory Fun Outdoors held the event Sunday, May 7 at Hafner's Greenhouse near Park Rapids, and also plans to provide an "Honor Garden" for veterans and their families.

051023.N.PRE.MandatoryFunOutdoors2523.jpg
Amber Little, left, demonstrates how to design a patio planter for veterans and their family members during a Mandatory Fun Outdoors plant party May 7, 2023, at Hafner's Greenhouse.
Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise
Robin Fish
By Robin Fish
Today at 11:34 AM

Mandatory Fun Outdoors held a plant party for armed forces veterans and their families Sunday at Hafner’s Greenhouse, outside Park Rapids.

Sam Carlson, who runs Mandatory Fun Outdoors (FMO), said the nonprofit is dedicated to taking veterans and their family members outdoors. “We do anything outdoors,” she said, “from hunting and fishing to gardening to mushroom hunting and dogsledding, and all kinds of fun stuff.”

051023.N.PRE.AmberLittle2530.jpg
Amber Little demonstrates how to assemble a sun-friendly patio planter, including purple fountain grass, geraniums, bidens and calibrachoa, during the Mandatory Fun Outdoors plant party May 7, 2023, at Hafner's Greenhouse. She said petunias would also work well.
Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise

Carlson credited MFO volunteer Megan Woodard with the idea of holding an activity at Hafner’s, teaching veterans and family members to make patio planters. She added that the event is funded by a grant.

Amber Little with Hafner’s led the class, Carlson said, “on what goes together,” including arrangements of plants that flourish in the sun and in the shade, grouping together grasses that grow tall, showy flowers and creeping plants that will hang over the side of the planter.

Little called her style of assembling planters “the thriller, filler and spiller” method and said her aim was to teach participants how to choose plants that will thrive in similar conditions and complement each other.

For the “thriller” component, she recommended grasses that will grow up to three feet tall. After making a demonstration arrangement, she noted that the plants will grow and intermingle to fill and overflow the pot.

051023.N.PRE.ShadePlanter2540.jpg
Veterans and their families viewed an already-prepared basket planter with shade-loving, annual plants during the Mandatory Fun Outdoors plant party May 7, 2023, at Haffner's Greenhouse. Amber Little said plants that thrive in shade include begonias, New Guinean impatiens, fuchsias, rush grass, sweet alyssum and creeping jenny.
Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise

Little also stressed the importance of giving potted plants love, including the right amount of sunlight, regular water and fertilizer. “If you give them all the things they need, they’ll perform for you and they’ll be beautiful for you all summer long,” she said.

“Afterwards, they’re giving all the veterans a 25% discount,” said Carlson. “Hafner’s have been amazing to our group, amazing to veterans. They just say yes. Everything we ask, they say yes.”

“We just like to be part of our community and support our local veterans getting out and doing things together,” said Little.

During the same visit, Carlson said, MFO displayed a tailor carrying six raised-box planters, part of a project in partnership with Riverside United Methodist Church.

“They have that big memorial garden,” she said. “They’ve given us a space back there to put a vegetable garden for veterans and their families. We’re going to call it the Honor Garden.

“We hope to get six veterans signed up to have their own little vegetable garden. Maybe somebody that lives in an apartment, or in town and doesn’t have a lot of room. They can go out and have a little vegetable garden.”

051023.N.PRE.HafnersDog2542.jpg
A friendly staff member greeted visitors during the Mandatory Fun Outdoors plant party May 7, 2023, at Hafner's Greenhouse.
Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise
MORE RELATED COVERAGE:

Robin Fish
By Robin Fish
Robin Fish is a staff reporter at the Park Rapids Enterprise. Contact him at rfish@parkrapidsenterprise.com or 218-252-3053.
