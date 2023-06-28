Pinecrest housing project gets city planning approvals

In a raft of resolutions on Tuesday, June 27, clearing the way for construction of a workforce apartment complex in the Career Path neighborhood, the Park Rapids City Council:



Amended the city’s Comprehensive Plan and Future Land Use Map for the site of the future Pinecrest Apartments from commercial to multi-family residential.

Rezoned the property, owned by the Heartland Lakes Development Commission (HLDC), from B-1 highway business and AG-1 agricultural to R-3 medium-density residential.

Approved a preliminary plat/subdivision and variance to divide the 19.74-acre parcel into one of 15.87 acres and another 3.87 acres and allowing the HLDC to build a private driveway through an existing easement, rather than a public road. City Planner Ben Oleson said the HLDC plans to build such a road later on the same route.

Approved a conditional use permit to create a 58-unit residential complex on the site, including a 30-unit building of studio and one-bedroom apartments, a 28-unit building of 1-3 bedroom apartments and a community-use building for the complex’s residents.

Conditions of the permit, as recommended by the planning commission, included complying with fire protection and public safety requirements, paving and striping the parking lot, and meeting all other local, state and federal requirements.

Fair Ave. change order

The council approved a change order to the Fair Avenue reconstruction project, totaling $18,370.

City Engineer Jon Olson explained the change order includes three items:



First, replacing the fire hydrant pumper nozzles in the project area with a Storz 5-inch nozzle. Olson said the Park Rapids Fire Department and other fire departments in the area are standardizing that nozzle, which allows a quick connection. The cost is $1,600 per hydrant, totaling $14,400.

Second, adding 227 linear feet of drain pipe to resolve an unanticipated drainage issue at 8th Street, along with two inlets with grate and connection to the existing catch basin, at a cost of $13,970.

Third, a negotiated deduct of $10,000 for cosmetic damage to a portion of the curb and gutter. “We went through all the options from ‘remove and replace’ to ‘leave,’ and we all agreed that there are a few panels that need selective replacement, but by and large the remaining damage is just aesthetic,” said Olson.

He said with this change order, the project is still running under the original bid. “Knock on wood, we hope things continue to go well,” he said.

Olson said the progress of the street and utility project is exceeding his expectations. “The goal was to have Fair Avenue completed by the fair,” he said. “They’re on track to that, but they’re also exceeding well beyond that in other areas. So, the project is going very, very well.”

Olson reported asphalt has been put down on Fair Avenue, and street improvements are underway on 5th Street, Front and Court avenues. “By the end of July, things should be looking really, really well,” he said.

The council also approved a budget adjustment to account for expenses related to the Fair Avenue project.

City Administrator Angel Weasner said it was her error, neglecting to increase the budget when the project was awarded in February. “Now that we have all these expenses relating to the Fair Avenue project, I need to ensure that the budget adjustments are accounted for.”

She said the resolution is retroactive to February, and mainly affects the city’s accounting system. “This is one thing that the auditors will be looking for,” said Weasner.