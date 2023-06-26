Pickup has engine fire in Park Rapids

A blazing pickup engine lit up the morning commute Monday, June 26 on Henrietta Avenue North in Park Rapids.

MORE RELATED COVERAGE:





According to Assistant Fire Chief Ben Cumber, the pickup’s driver had smelled gasoline and was going to have it checked out when a fire broke out in the engine compartment.

Two fire engines with 10 fire personnel and two fire chiefs responded to the scene at approximately 7:50 a.m., putting out the fire quickly. The scene was cleared in about 20 minutes, Cumber recalled.

Park Rapids Police also patrolled the scene. “They did a wonderful job of controlling traffic,” said Cumber. “It was perfect.”

He explained that personnel wanted to keep people away from the burning vehicle because of concern about possible explosions, for example, involving bumper shocks. There were a few small explosions in the vehicle, he said, “but nothing crazy. It went really well. We had the fire knocked down instantly. Our guys did a great job.”

ADVERTISEMENT

No one was hurt, said Cumber. The truck was totaled.