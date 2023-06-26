Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, June 26

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Pickup has engine fire in Park Rapids

A driver smelled gas and was going to have it checked out when the engine caught fire, Assistant Fire Chief Ben Cumber said.

PickupFire.062823.N.PRE.6435.jpg
Firefighters put down an pickup truck engine fire Monday morning, June 26 on Henrietta Avenue North in Park Rapids.
Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise
By Staff reports
Today at 11:21 AM

A blazing pickup engine lit up the morning commute Monday, June 26 on Henrietta Avenue North in Park Rapids.

MORE RELATED COVERAGE:

According to Assistant Fire Chief Ben Cumber, the pickup’s driver had smelled gasoline and was going to have it checked out when a fire broke out in the engine compartment.

Two fire engines with 10 fire personnel and two fire chiefs responded to the scene at approximately 7:50 a.m., putting out the fire quickly. The scene was cleared in about 20 minutes, Cumber recalled.

Park Rapids Police also patrolled the scene. “They did a wonderful job of controlling traffic,” said Cumber. “It was perfect.”

He explained that personnel wanted to keep people away from the burning vehicle because of concern about possible explosions, for example, involving bumper shocks. There were a few small explosions in the vehicle, he said, “but nothing crazy. It went really well. We had the fire knocked down instantly. Our guys did a great job.”

ADVERTISEMENT

No one was hurt, said Cumber. The truck was totaled.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
BoardofEqualization061223.N.PRE.jpg
Local
Roughly $48M in property value reductions approved in Hubbard County
June 26, 2023 11:47 AM
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen
NMRC2023CampNevisSimonHudrlik062423.P.PRE.jpg
Community
Nevis student attends robotics camp
June 26, 2023 10:59 AM
MenahgaBravesLogo.jpg
Local
Menahga Braves to request exemption from ban on Native nicknames
June 26, 2023 09:32 AM
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
BoardofEqualization061223.N.PRE.jpg
Local
Roughly $48M in property value reductions approved in Hubbard County
June 26, 2023 11:47 AM
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen
MenahgaBravesLogo.jpg
Local
Menahga Braves to request exemption from ban on Native nicknames
June 26, 2023 09:32 AM
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen
070721.N.PRE.BullsJohnSmith2BEST.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Professional rodeo brings ‘Yellowstone’ to Park Rapids
June 23, 2023 06:09 AM
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen
4346098+Marijuana_Plant_03.JPG
Local
Cannabis use addressed by Nevis City Council
June 20, 2023 12:52 PM
 · 
By  Lorie Skarpness