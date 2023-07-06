PHOTO GALLERY: Progress of PRoject 309 construction to June 27

Only a small remnant of the Frank White Education Center stood undemolished as of Thursday, June 15, while construction of a new south wing was already well underway at Park Rapids Area High School.

Workers were digging footings at the new south wing of Park Rapids Area High School by Tuesday, June 13, the same day as the official groundbreaking for the project.

Turning over the first spades full of earth at the June 13, 2023, groundbreaking for additions to Park Rapids Area High School are, from left, buildings and grounds director Alan Vanderstad, transportation director Jack Johnson, Superintendent Lance Bagstad, former school board member Karol Savage, board member Sherry Safratowich, former board member Dennis Dodge, business manager Kent Fritze, board members Andrea Morgan and Dana Kocka, technology director Todd Kumpula, former board member Gary Gauldin, High School Principal Jeff Johnson, Century School Principal Mike LeMier, Century Assistant Principal Steph Mercil and payroll employee RJ McCarthy.

