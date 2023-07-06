PHOTO GALLERY: Progress of PRoject 309 construction to June 27
Future photo galleries will be added as the Park Rapids Area Schools' new facilities continue to take shape.
1/10: Demolition of the Frank White Education Center was well underway Wednesday, May 31.
2/10: Excavators chewed at the roofs and walls of the Frank White Education Center on Thursday, June 1.
3/10: Turning over the first spades full of earth at the June 13, 2023, groundbreaking for additions to Park Rapids Area High School are, from left, buildings and grounds director Alan Vanderstad, transportation director Jack Johnson, Superintendent Lance Bagstad, former school board member Karol Savage, board member Sherry Safratowich, former board member Dennis Dodge, business manager Kent Fritze, board members Andrea Morgan and Dana Kocka, technology director Todd Kumpula, former board member Gary Gauldin, High School Principal Jeff Johnson, Century School Principal Mike LeMier, Century Assistant Principal Steph Mercil and payroll employee RJ McCarthy.
4/10: Workers were digging footings at the new south wing of Park Rapids Area High School by Tuesday, June 13, the same day as the official groundbreaking for the project.
5/10: Only a small remnant of the Frank White Education Center stood undemolished as of Thursday, June 15, while construction of a new south wing was already well underway at Park Rapids Area High School.
6/10: Footings had been dug by Thursday, June 15, for the new south wing at Park Rapids Area High School.
7/10: The new west parking lot and pickup/drop-off area was taking shape as of Tuesday, June 20 at Century School in Park Rapids.
8/10: Concrete foundations were being poured by Tuesday, June 20, on the new south wing at Park Rapids Area High School.
9/10: Concrete walls had started to peek above ground level by Tuesday, June 27, as work continued on the new south wing at Park Rapids Area High School.
10/10: An excavator digs up a portion of Helten Avenue on Wednesday, June 28, during the dirt work phase of building the school district's new bus garage.
