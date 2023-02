PHOTO GALLERY: Figure skaters of all ages perform at Park Rapids show

Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Kyllan Mjelde, 12, demonstrates her grace while skating to "Don't You Forget About Me." The Park Rapids seventh grader has been skating for 10 years.

4 / 4: Kyllan Mjelde, 12, demonstrates her grace while skating to "Don't You Forget About Me." The Park Rapids seventh grader has been skating for 10 years.

This group rocks out to Michael Jackson's "Bad" for the show finale. Members are Faythe Honga, Eva Warrington, Kyllan Mjelde, Janis Lappinga, Janae Torma, Temperance Mountjoy and Lorelei Schermeister.

3 / 4: This group rocks out to Michael Jackson's "Bad" for the show finale. Members are Faythe Honga, Eva Warrington, Kyllan Mjelde, Janis Lappinga, Janae Torma, Temperance Mountjoy and Lorelei Schermeister.

Avery Ross, 13, is a Park Rapids seventh grader. She's been skating for seven years. She glides to "Don't Give Up on Me."

2 / 4: Avery Ross, 13, is a Park Rapids seventh grader. She's been skating for seven years. She glides to "Don't Give Up on Me."

The Park Rapids Figure Skating Club presented its 34th annual show over the weekend at the Ted Johnson Arena.

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.