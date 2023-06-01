99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Philanthropic group chooses animal shelter for support

The Headwaters Animal Shelter received $6,850 from 100 Women of the Heartland Who Care on May 10.

060323.P.PRE.100WomenCheckPass.jpg
The Headwaters Animal Shelter (HAS) received a $6,850 donation from 100 Women of the Heartland Who Care on May 10, 2023. From left: Rochelle Hamp, director of HAS; Mary Aho, 100 Women board treasurer; Tracy Ganley, 100 Women founder; and Lyn Meyers, HAS board member.
Contributed / Tracy Ganley
By Staff reports
Today at 8:17 AM

100 Women of the Heartland Who Care, a local philanthropic group, met on May 10 to allocate its donation toward a nonprofit organization.

After hearing how Jack Pine Stables used the $6,240 donation they previously received from the group, the women heard presentations from three other local nonprofits: the Hubbard County Developmental Achievement Center seeking support for its greenhouse project, Zero Prostate Cancer promoting its Miles for Money journey and the Headwaters Animal Shelter (HAS) on its medical fund.

The 43 members voted that HAS receive the collected funds, totaling $6,850.

060323.P.PRE.100WomenMay23.jpg
There were 43 members present on May 10, 2023, when 100 Women of the Heartland Who Care chose the Headwaters Animal Shelter to receive their donations gathered for the trimester, totaling $6,850.
Contributed / Tracy Ganley

“The money will specifically go into the shelter’s special needs medical fund to help pay for veterinary services and medical supplies for dogs and cats that arrive with severe injuries or illnesses,” said HAS board member Lyn Meyers. “All pets adopted out of the shelter are spayed or neutered, microchipped, vaccinated and tested and treated for a variety of diseases ranging from heartworms to tick-borne disease to giardia in cats.

“Those costs are normally paid for by the adoption feeds. The special needs medical fund helps pay for the extra expenses that some pets require to survive. Headwaters Animal Shelter, now in its 20th year, is a no-kill facility.”

100 Women of the Heartland Who Care meets three times a year to choose a local nonprofit group to donate to. Their mission is “to use the power of collective giving to support local nonprofit organizations serving the greater Akeley-Nevis-Park Rapids area,” said founder Tracy Ganley, adding that they have donated more than $43,690 to local nonprofits since 2020.

For more information, visit 100 Women of the Heartland Who Care on Facebook.

By Staff reports
