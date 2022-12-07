Pawz Out provides in-home pet care

Pawz Out is a pet sitting service that provides in-home care when pet owners travel or are busy at work.

Julie Raykovich lives north of Dorset. She turned her love of animals into a business that has served almost 50 clients since March. Most of those who use the service live in the Nevis and Park Rapids area.

Julie and her husband, Shawn, moved to this area in 2005. He is the plant manager at RDO in Park Rapids and their son, Jase, is 10. They have three dogs and two guinea pigs.

“God gave us all our own gifts, and I feel like God gave me a gift with animals,” Julie said. “They know that I love them and can just sense that. I had a client who told me the dog I would be caring for was a rescue dog and would be scared of me. On the first visit I was petting that dog.”

After being laid off from her work as a paralegal during the pandemic, Raykovich decided to turn her love of animals into a business.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I started my pet sitting business because I saw a need for it,” she said. “There are so many people whose dogs don’t do well at a boarding facility or who just prefer to leave them in their home environment. There’s also a convenience for the owner, because they don’t have to pack everything up and take them to a kennel.”

Ravkovich has plenty of experience with animals, having worked as a vet tech in Washington, where she also operated a pet sitting business for several years, and as a professional groomer for three years at Angie’s in Park Rapids. While in Washington, she also fostered over 30 dogs as a volunteer with Pet Overpopulation Prevention.

Several of her clients have multiple pets. She provides them with fresh water, food, TLC and whatever else they need. “Each visit is at least 30 minutes,” she said. “I ask the client what they want me to do in those 30 minutes. Younger dogs need a walk, but some older dogs just want to sit on the couch with me.”

Having someone come in and out of the home also provides extra security and peace of mind for homeowners who are on vacation.

“One of my clients who has three cats went to Florida for a few months,” she said. “Besides taking care of the cats, I flushed the toilet and ran water so the lines didn’t freeze. I can also turn the lights on at different times so it looks like someone is home.”

She is willing to care for any type of pet. “I have one client who has a snake,” she said. “Usually with him it’s just filling his water bowl or turning his heat lamp on and off. I think he enjoys human interactions, too, because he comes out when he hears my voice. I also have experience caring for rabbits, guinea pigs, iguanas and horses.”

“I love hearing when people say they could go away and know they didn’t have to worry about their animals,” she said. “That’s what I’m here for. I am also comfortable pilling dogs who are on medication.”

In addition to taking care of pets during vacations, she also walks dogs during the day for people who don’t have time to come home from work. She said she is able to accommodate most requests for pet care while also having the flexibility to take Jase to hockey practice and guitar lessons or take care of him when he’s sick.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s so nice to be able to take Jase to school and pick him up and be home with him more when he’s home,” she said. “He loves animals, too, and likes to help me with pets who are kid-friendly.”

She said as her business grows she is hoping to find someone who could be a backup to help out when Jase has hockey tournaments or other activities, so she doesn’t have to turn people down who need the service she provides.

For more information email jraykovich@gmail.com or call 509-572-5476.