Paulsen appointed as manager of Nevis muni

The Nevis City Council on Dec. 12 heard that Cynthia Paulsen is starting Monday, Dec. 19 as the new manager at the municipal on/off-sale.

City Administrator Dawn Veit said she is a past owner-operator of Lucette’s Pizza and Pub in Hackensack, and has been living in Florida since shutting down in 2020.

Mayor Jeanne Thompson said Paulsen interviewed for the job during a hurricane.

“She definitely is a personable manager, works really well with her staff, but holds accountable as well, from the experience we had,” said Thompson. “She really knows how to take care of the bottom line. … I think she’ll be a great asset. Good energy. I think she’ll blend well with the staff.”

Thompson made a motion to approve Paulsen as the new muni manager, and the motion passed unanimously.

The council set a liquor committee meeting for 6 p.m. on Jan. 30, 2023 to discuss repairs needed at the muni and dealing with the store’s problematic point-of-sale system.

They also acknowledged public works staff’s efforts in doing repairs at the liquor store.

In other business, the council:



Approved a new policy about posting information on the city’s website. Veit said the policy was based on one used in Kimball, Minn. It limits external links on the city’s website to other government agencies, entities with which the city has a formal and/or contractual relationship and local nonprofits, and reserves the right to deny or remove an external link.

Heard public works supervisor Don Umthun report that a new water meter had to be replaced; an anticipated order for a long-box pickup from Thielen Motors in Park Rapids could take up to six months to fulfill; and he will have to start winging the roads as more snow comes; and his crew may start putting ice on the skating rink next week.

Heard Deputy Josh Oswald report on law enforcement activity during the past month. Oswald said he handled parking complaints and school issues, completed his yearly training, did some traffic stops and checked on some snowbirds’ houses. His written report listed 2 accidents, 5 alarm calls, 1 animal call, 3 arrests, 13 attempts to locate, 3 citations, 2 disturbance/disorderly calls, 6 medical calls, 5 “other,” 3 public assists, 12 traffic stops and 12 business/facility checks between Nov. 10 and Dec. 7, as well as some enforcement action regarding the city’s snow removal ordinance.

Gave a little over three minutes for public comment to John Halberg of White Oak Township. When he questioned the new policy limiting comment to three minutes, Thompson advised him that he could ask in advance to be put on the agenda for a focused topic. Halberg also questioned why all members of the city council don’t face the public, to which Thompson said they have been social distancing for health and safety reasons. He also brought up signage for the muni, which Thompson said will be discussed at next month’s liquor committee meeting.

Thanked Ryan Mathisrud for his service on the city council, ending at the turn of the year, and welcomed incoming council member John Carrier, who sat in on the meeting.

Approved end-of-year fund transfers and designations, including $35,000 from liquor to general fund; $5,000 from general to administration savings; $2,500 from general to city maintenance vehicle savings (for a pickup); $2,000 from general to plow truck savings; $5,000 from general to parks improvement savings (for a lawnmower); $7,000 each from fire, water and sewer and $3,600 from liquor to administration for accounting and audit costs; $8,300 from sewer for sewer replacement savings; $6,250 from fire to the Fire Relief Association for the city’s contribution to the retirement fund; another $5,000 from general for retirement; $15,000 from general to the fire building account, and $20,000 from general to streets.

Approved a resolution designating city hall as the city’s polling place in the event of an election in 2023.

Approved financial reports for November, with general fund receipts of $330 and disbursements of $21,762, and liquor store receipts of $67,931 and disbursements of $52,108.

The city council’s next meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9 at city hall.