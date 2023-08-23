Parrish is Menahga’s new elementary principal

Lisa Parrish joins the Menahga School District as the new elementary principal.

Previously, she taught kindergarten and first grade for over 15 years in the Anoka-Hennepin and Crookston school districts.

Parrish also has experience working as a literacy specialist in the Anoka-Hennepin School District, and as an instructional coach and teaching and learning coordinator for the Kasson-Mantorville School District in southeast Minnesota.

Lisa Parrish Contributed/Lisa Parrish

“I’m so excited and honored to be joining the Menahga community as the new elementary principal,” she said. “Menahga holds a special place in my heart. My parents have lived in Menahga the last 23 years, and my husband and I have fond memories of our four children spending time swimming in Spirit Lake and enjoying Midsummer parades and fireworks.”

Parrish has a K-6 teaching license, plus a master’s degree in teaching and learning, an educational specialist degree, and a K-12 administration degree. She attended St. Cloud State University, The University of Minnesota, St. Mary’s University and Southwest Minnesota State University.

“As I spent time in the school during the interview process, I was so impressed with the staff and students that I came into contact with,” Parrish said. “Menahga is a place that’s known for its integrity and work ethic. The school district here has a reputation that’s known across the state, and I feel so blessed to be joining this community.”

