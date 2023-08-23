Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Parrish is Menahga’s new elementary principal

“Menahga holds a special place in my heart," she said.

Lisa Parrish
Shannon Geisen
By Shannon Geisen
Today at 10:22 AM

Lisa Parrish joins the Menahga School District as the new elementary principal.

Previously, she taught kindergarten and first grade for over 15 years in the Anoka-Hennepin and Crookston school districts.

Parrish also has experience working as a literacy specialist in the Anoka-Hennepin School District, and as an instructional coach and teaching and learning coordinator for the Kasson-Mantorville School District in southeast Minnesota.

Lisa Parrish
“I’m so excited and honored to be joining the Menahga community as the new elementary principal,” she said. “Menahga holds a special place in my heart. My parents have lived in Menahga the last 23 years, and my husband and I have fond memories of our four children spending time swimming in Spirit Lake and enjoying Midsummer parades and fireworks.”

Parrish has a K-6 teaching license, plus a master’s degree in teaching and learning, an educational specialist degree, and a K-12 administration degree. She attended St. Cloud State University, The University of Minnesota, St. Mary’s University and Southwest Minnesota State University.

“As I spent time in the school during the interview process, I was so impressed with the staff and students that I came into contact with,” Parrish said. “Menahga is a place that’s known for its integrity and work ethic. The school district here has a reputation that’s known across the state, and I feel so blessed to be joining this community.”

