Parkinson's Support Group Dec. 14 meeting cancelled
The Northern Minnesota Parkinson’s Support Group meeting in Bemidji scheduled for Dec. 14 has been canceled due to the weather.
The group meets the second Wednesday of each month. The next meeting is scheduled for Jan. 11 in the Windsong building at 1010 Anne Street NW in Bemidji.
For more information about joining the Northern Minnesota Parkinson’s support group or getting a free wheelchair, call Gary at 218-760-8266.
