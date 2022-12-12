Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, December 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
Automatically Generated
Automatically Generated
At least partially produced automatically using information provided by a source.

Parkinson's Support Group Dec. 14 meeting cancelled

December 12, 2022 03:07 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

The Northern Minnesota Parkinson’s Support Group meeting in Bemidji scheduled for Dec. 14 has been canceled due to the weather.

The group meets the second Wednesday of each month. The next meeting is scheduled for Jan. 11 in the Windsong building at 1010 Anne Street NW in Bemidji.

For more information about joining the Northern Minnesota Parkinson’s support group or getting a free wheelchair, call Gary at 218-760-8266.

ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED COVERAGE:
Vikings defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson (94) gets a hand on a Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford pass on Dec. 26, 2021, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Pro
Vikings’ Dalvin Tomlinson has a ‘little chip’ on shoulder facing former Giants team
Defensive lineman played 4 years with New York before signing with Minnesota
December 23, 2022 06:14 PM
 · 
By  Chris Tomasson / St. Paul Pioneer Press
College
P.J. Fleck spoke for 45 minutes straight on Gophers’ recruiting class. Here are some highlights
December 23, 2022 05:59 PM
Northland Outdoors
Dokken: Beware of the dreaded 'S' word – slush – when on the ice
December 23, 2022 05:22 PM
Local
STUDENT NEWS: December 23, 2022
December 23, 2022 04:50 PM

Related Topics: LAPORTE
What to read next
MantrapTwpDNRPotlatch22.jpg
Local
Hubbard County Board OKs DNR land acquisition
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is interested in purchasing 5,950 acres of former Potlatch land from The Conservation Fund (TCF).
December 23, 2022 01:59 PM
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen
Kevin Gish web.jpg
Local
Kevin Gish chosen as administrator of new Bemidji Veterans Home
As progress continues on the new Bemidji Veterans Home, set to open in 2023, Kevin Gish has been selected as the facility's administrator.
December 23, 2022 01:31 PM
 · 
By  Nicole Ronchetti
MultipleTreesBrushTrailHoriz122422.N.PRE.jpg
Local
Snowmobile clubs seek help clearing fallen trees from trails
The Nevis Trailblazers and the Forest Riders face up to four times as much work as usual, grooming local snowmobile trails, due to the effect of recent heavy, sticky snow on the trees and shrubs lining the trails.
December 23, 2022 10:03 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
061919.N.PRE.ExteriornewsouthTransferStation.jpg
Local
Hubbard County rejects ‘forever chemical’ testing
In March, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency released a PFAs monitoring list, which included Hubbard County's north and south transfer stations.
December 23, 2022 07:23 AM
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen