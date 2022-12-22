Park Rapids students send holiday treats to service members
The Christmas care packages go out to armed forces personnel in London and on a submarine.
Students in the Park Rapids Area Schools, including Morgan Miller’s English class and Jodi Erickson’s first grade class, spent part of the week before Christmas putting together care packages for military personnel.
Including two Park Rapids graduates serving in London and submarine crewmates of Park Rapids graduate Damion Hanke, the soldiers and sailors will be receiving handmade cards, Christmas letters, games and snack items.
Coach Kevin Murphy updated the school board about the schools' upcoming rebranding at their Dec. 19 meeting.
Annika Aho was named to the University of Sioux Falls fall Dean's List. She is majoring in media studies. Aho qualified for the Dean’s List by earning a term GPA of 3.5 or greater on a 4.0 scale.
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is interested in purchasing 5,950 acres of former Potlatch land from The Conservation Fund (TCF).
As progress continues on the new Bemidji Veterans Home, set to open in 2023, Kevin Gish has been selected as the facility's administrator.
The Nevis Trailblazers and the Forest Riders face up to four times as much work as usual, grooming local snowmobile trails, due to the effect of recent heavy, sticky snow on the trees and shrubs lining the trails.