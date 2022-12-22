Park Rapids students send holiday treats to service members

Students in the Park Rapids Area Schools, including Morgan Miller’s English class and Jodi Erickson’s first grade class, spent part of the week before Christmas putting together care packages for military personnel.

Students in Morgan Miller's high school English class write Christmas letters to military personnel Dec. 20, 2022, including two Park Rapids graduates currently serving in London. Contributed / Jodi Erickson

Including two Park Rapids graduates serving in London and submarine crewmates of Park Rapids graduate Damion Hanke, the soldiers and sailors will be receiving handmade cards, Christmas letters, games and snack items.

Jodi Erickson's first grade class at Century School handmade Christmas cards and gathered goodies to send to soldiers for Christmas 2022. Contributed / Jodi Erickson