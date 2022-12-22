Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
Community contributions
Park Rapids students send holiday treats to service members

The Christmas care packages go out to armed forces personnel in London and on a submarine.

First graders in Jodi Erickson's class gather around the Christmas tree during their room's holiday party Dec. 20, 2022 at Century School.
By Staff reports
December 22, 2022 08:17 AM
Students in the Park Rapids Area Schools, including Morgan Miller’s English class and Jodi Erickson’s first grade class, spent part of the week before Christmas putting together care packages for military personnel.

Students in Morgan Miller's high school English class write Christmas letters to military personnel Dec. 20, 2022, including two Park Rapids graduates currently serving in London.
Including two Park Rapids graduates serving in London and submarine crewmates of Park Rapids graduate Damion Hanke, the soldiers and sailors will be receiving handmade cards, Christmas letters, games and snack items.

Jodi Erickson's first grade class at Century School handmade Christmas cards and gathered goodies to send to soldiers for Christmas 2022.
Jodi Erickson's first grade students at Century School prepared Christmas 2022 care packages for soldiers stationed on a submarine, including snacks and games. Park Rapids graduate Damion Henke will distributed the treats and cards.
