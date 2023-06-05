99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Park Rapids Senior Center elects new officers

Sheila Tuhy is the new president; Sarah Smith is vice president.

ParkRapidsSeniorCenterExterior.jpg
The senior center is located on 2nd Street, downtown Park Rapids.
By Staff reports
Today at 12:45 PM

The Park Rapids Senior Citizens Center elected new officers on May 25.

Sheila Tuhy is the new president. She has directed the duplicate bridge league for the past eight years. It meets Thursdays.

Sarah Smith was elected vice president, while Christine Bettendorf was re-elected as treasurer and Connie Carmichael was re-elected secretary.

They will serve until 2024 and replace longtime president Ruthann Helgren, who resigned last winter. Mary Thielen was appointed a member-at-large.

The senior center offers a number of different activities, including bridge, whist, chess, mahjongg, Hand and Foot and a social hour on Wednesday mornings.

For more information, contact Carmichael, who is director of Living at Home of the Park Rapids Area, at 218-732-3137.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
