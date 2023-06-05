Park Rapids Senior Center elects new officers

The Park Rapids Senior Citizens Center elected new officers on May 25.

Sheila Tuhy is the new president. She has directed the duplicate bridge league for the past eight years. It meets Thursdays.

Sarah Smith was elected vice president, while Christine Bettendorf was re-elected as treasurer and Connie Carmichael was re-elected secretary.

They will serve until 2024 and replace longtime president Ruthann Helgren, who resigned last winter. Mary Thielen was appointed a member-at-large.

The senior center offers a number of different activities, including bridge, whist, chess, mahjongg, Hand and Foot and a social hour on Wednesday mornings.

For more information, contact Carmichael, who is director of Living at Home of the Park Rapids Area, at 218-732-3137.