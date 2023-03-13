6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, March 13

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Park Rapids second graders explore snowshoeing

Kristin Poehler’s second grade class at Century Elementary School “embraced our cold and snowy winters and tried snowshoeing this school year.”

PoehlerPRSnowshoeing031523.E.PRE.jpg
This second grade field trip on Thursday, March 9 was an adventure to Brush Lake. “Our objective was to identify the three states of matter outside and in nature. Thanks to our DNR for packing the trails for us,” said teacher Kristin Poehler.
Contributed/Kristin Poehler
By Staff reports
March 13, 2023 02:40 PM

Kristin Poehler’s second grade class at Century Elementary School “embraced our cold and snowy winters and tried snowshoeing this school year.”

“We did numerous explorations around the Century campus and were lucky enough to get two field trips out to our school forest, Brush Lake,” she said. “Having this extra opportunity has given us the opportunity to learn outside. A big thank you to the Park Rapids Education and Activities Foundation, Itasca Mantrap, and local donors 3M, Mary Jane Keller and Zach Poehler for the donation of a class set of snowshoes.”

MORE RELATED COVERAGE:

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
StUrhoProclamationKingQueen031523.N.PRE.jpg
Local
Finnish ‘sisu’ revealed at stormy St. Urho Days
March 13, 2023 11:14 AM
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen
Canned And Fresh Vegetables. Canned Tomatoes, peppers And Pickle
Local
Learn how to preserve your garden bounty
March 13, 2023 09:35 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
blotter pic for web.jpg
Local
Hubbard County Incidents: Feb. 27-March 5, 2023
March 11, 2023 11:01 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Basketball.logo.jpg
Prep
Boys Basketball: Park Rapids, Menahga fall in Section 8AA playoffs
March 13, 2023 10:16 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
HistoricCourthouseWinter031123.N.PRE.jpg
Local
123-year-old courthouse is getting a new roof
March 10, 2023 11:28 AM
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen
Opinion.png
Opinion
Why is there a long-term care crisis in rural Minnesota?
March 12, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Janette Dill, University of Minnesota
Bald Eagle and Chick
Local
When will the bald eagle chick hatch? Deadline to win prizes is March 23
February 28, 2023 08:58 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports