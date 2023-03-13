Park Rapids second graders explore snowshoeing

Kristin Poehler’s second grade class at Century Elementary School “embraced our cold and snowy winters and tried snowshoeing this school year.”

“We did numerous explorations around the Century campus and were lucky enough to get two field trips out to our school forest, Brush Lake,” she said. “Having this extra opportunity has given us the opportunity to learn outside. A big thank you to the Park Rapids Education and Activities Foundation, Itasca Mantrap, and local donors 3M, Mary Jane Keller and Zach Poehler for the donation of a class set of snowshoes.”