Park Rapids Schools preparing to start construction

Construction of school facility improvements is almost ready to get underway, according to a report heard by the Park Rapids School Board on Monday, May 1.

Project Engineer Austin May with ICS updated the school board on the Century School playground and parking lot improvements, high school additions and construction of a new bus garage collectively known as Project 309.

May noted that the city has approved conditional use permits for these projects, contracts have been issued and materials have been ordered. State plan reviews and plumbing plan reviews are still in progress for some of the improvements.

May said “selective interior demolition” is already underway in the Frank White Education Center – meaning things like door frames, interior glazing and ballasted lights are being removed in preparation for full demolition, slated to begin May 15.

Design development continues for Century School renovations, May said.

Asked what is happening now and within the next couple of weeks, May said playground equipment at Frank White is being removed, partly to protect items that might be repurposed, and site fencing will be put up.

“It’s construction,” said Project Manager Justin Maaninga with ICS. “It’s going to be an inconvenience, for sure. We’re going to do our best to minimize that.”

The Park Rapids School Board settles into its new digs May 1, 2023, before their first meeting in the high school library "aquarium." The school board previously met in the Frank White Education Center, which is slated for demolition starting May 15. Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise

End-of-year plans

High School Principal Jeff Johnson discussed how Project 309 will affect plans for the end of the school year.

Johnson noted that parking and pickup/dropoff for school events “will be a battle probably for the next three years,” once the Frank White parking lot and bus loop are out of circulation.

Noting that some schools’ activity buses have been slow to pick up on new procedures for dropping kids off and parking, Johnson said his staff is working with Activities Director Jeremy Nordick to address these challenges.

Instead of using the bus loop behind Frank White, he said, students will now be picked up and dropped off in front of the school, starting when the site fencing goes up on Thursday, May 11.

“It’s not going to stop the events that we have going,” he said, with graduation planned for 2 p.m. Sunday, May 28. “We’re still planning it on the football field…. It will be tricky on parking. We may have to communicate maybe parking over toward Century School and walking over.”

Johnson also reported other end-of-school-year activities, including honors breakfast and prom this week; the “senior walk” May 16 at Century School; scholarship awards, “spring fling” activities and an athletic banquet on May 19; and Senior Slam on May 23. He added that a roof project starting soon may create some noise issues.

Superintendent Lance Bagstad acknowledged that the existing Century parking lot is in bad shape and a temporary fix is in the works. He suggested doing a “real fix” while the paving equipment is on campus to build the new Century parking area.

Comings and goings

In consent items and general business, the school board:



Approved the resignations of Rachel Mack as an elementary paraprofessional effective May 4, SkyBlue Detmers as an elementary para, Melody Bober as an elementary Title I teacher, Josh Meader as a middle school math teacher and varsity boys basketball coach, Peter Franz as a junior varsity boys basketball coach and Gunnar Aas as a vocal music teacher.

Hired Randy George as a bus driver and Todd Fritze as head boys swim coach.

Approved Chloe Johnson as a volunteer girls golf coach.

Approved out-of-state travel for Matt Brandt and Nicole Brandt to attend the International Society for Technology in Education conference June 23-27 in Philadelphia, Pa.

Acknowledged a $4,000 donation from Mary Semsch-Linkert to the schools’ food service and CTE programs.

Approved the retirement of bus driver John Wilhelm.

Approved a quarterly report on the student activities account, showing revenues totaling $83,760 and expenses totaling $57,259.

The school board’s next meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, May 15 in the “aquarium” at the Park Rapids Area High School media center.

