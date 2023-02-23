99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, February 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Park Rapids Schools moving cautiously on housing tax abatement

The last piece of the contract puzzle for Park Rapids High School additions and renovations was put in place on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

CenturySchoolEntrance4642.jpg
Park Rapids Century School
Park Rapids Enterprise file photo
Robin Fish
By Robin Fish
February 23, 2023 12:46 PM

Business Manager Kent Fritze told the Park Rapids School Board Tuesday that he was meeting this week with Ehlers financial advisors to learn more about the Heartland Lakes Development Commission’s (HLDC) request for a 15-year tax abatement to help fund a workforce housing development in Park Rapids.

Mary Thompson, HLDC executive director, had asked the school board on Feb. 6 to consider granting a tax abatement on the increased valuation of property in the Career Path neighborhood, where they propose to build a 58-unit apartment complex.

At that time, Thompson had explained this would not take away from the market value currently being taxed, but would only delay when the district starts to receive revenue on the additional value of the property.

In a “quick analysis” of what this proposal would involve, Fritze said, based on the change of valuation of adjacent land where two apartment buildings were completed in 2020-21, this could mean abating $315,000-$450,000 over 15 years, or $18,000 to $25,000 per year.

“As a perspective,” he said, the schools’ enrollment would need to grow by 3-5 students to pay for the abatement. “So, if they build a new apartment building, and we have three new students that come, that would basically pay for the abatement.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He said more analysis and clarification is needed before the school board makes a decision.

Bid award

The school board also awarded a bid for a work scope within the high school improvement project that had been rebid.

No bids on the work scope for doors, frames and hardware supply were received prior to the Jan. 24 bid opening on 22 different work scopes involved in the estimated $37 million worth of high school additions and renovations.

According to a bid recommendation letter from Project Manager Justin Maaninga with ICS, bids for this last work scope were opened on Feb. 14, and ICS recommended awarding the base bid of $630,000 to Sell Hardware of Duluth.

A bid tabulation provided by ICS shows that the low bidder was actually Wheeler Hardware Co. Additional bidders included Central Door and Hardware Inc. and Mid-Central Door.

With regard to the project’s budget and cost estimates, Superintendent Lance Bagstad said the Sell Hardware bid is “a favorable bid.”

MORE RELATED COVERAGE:
PRAHSFrontEntrance8660.jpg
Local
Park Rapids School Board hires new bus chief
Jack Johnson will be the new transportation supervisor, with departing supervisor David Synstegaard staying on board until the transition is complete.
February 23, 2023 12:10 PM
 · 
By  Robin Fish
Local
Thompson seeks school tax abatement for new apartments
February 09, 2023 09:03 AM
Local
Former school board member delivers parting wisdom, gift
February 08, 2023 10:10 PM
Local
School bond sale goes better than expected
February 08, 2023 11:45 AM

ADVERTISEMENT

Robin Fish
By Robin Fish
Robin Fish is a staff reporter at the Park Rapids Enterprise. Contact him at rfish@parkrapidsenterprise.com or 218-252-3053.
What To Read Next
032120.N.PRE.HubbardCountyGovtCenterHoriz.jpg
Local
Three candidates file for Hubbard County seat
February 23, 2023 02:30 PM
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen
061919.N.PRE.ExteriornewsouthTransferStation.jpg
Local
With PFAs likely in landfill, Hubbard County considers how to study them
February 23, 2023 01:48 PM
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen
DLPF WEB GRAPHIC COURT GAVEL FSA
Local
Court news: Ponsford man gets 5 years after a dozen stolen long guns found in his home
February 23, 2023 07:05 AM
 · 
By  News Staff