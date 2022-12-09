Park Rapids Schools meet some World’s Best Workforce Goals

The Park Rapids School Board on Monday approved the district’s World’s Best Workforce (WBWF) plan for school year 2022-23.

Reporting on how the district fared in its WBWF goals for 2021-22 and how those goals were revised for the coming school year were curriculum and instruction director Jill Stevenson and community career collaboration coordinator (4C) Krystal Murphy.

Regarding “equitable access to excellent and diverse teachers,” Stevenson reported the goal was met, with a process in place to give low-income students, students of color and American Indian students access to effective, experienced and in-field teachers.

Also met was the “all students ready for school” goal for 80% of preschool students to be ready for kindergarten, with 89% meeting the benchmarks in a spring assessment. Next year’s goal was set at 80%.

The goal for third-graders to achieve grade-level literacy was partially met. One component of this goal was for 65% of third graders to be at or above benchmark for reading comprehension by the spring, but only 58% reached that level. However, student growth improved by 10% compared to the prior year, Stevenson said.

Another part of the third-grade literacy goal was for 65% of students to reach grade level in fluency, or the number of words read correctly per minute. This goal was surpassed, with 72% of students reaching the benchmark. Next year’s goal was set 65% of students achieving grade-level comprehension and fluency.

Regarding the goal to “close the achievement gap(s) between student groups,” Murphy reported it was partially met, with 61% of eighth graders achieving grade-level math skills; the goal was 61%.

However, the other parts of this goal were not met, with the percentage of students hitting grade-level targets running 57% for fifth-grade reading (goal: 70%), 65% for fifth-grade math (goal: 71%) and 53% for eighth-grade reading (goal: 60%). Despite not meeting these goals, Murphy said the school improved on the prior year’s results.

The “achievement gap” goal for 2023 was set at 75% for fifth-grade reading and math and 65% for eighth-graders.

The goal for all students to be “career- and college-ready by graduation” was met, Murphy said, with 96% of 11th graders completing an ASVAB, ACT or Accuplacer assessment or doing transitional skills planning (goal: 85%) and 100% of high school students taking part in a college or career planning activity guided by the 4C, such as last year’s career fair (goal: 90%). The 2022-23 goals were set at 85% for both components.

Finally, the “all students graduate” goal, targeting an 80% four-year and an 87% seven-year graduation rate, was met with a districtwide graduation rate of 81.3% and a high school graduation rate of 88.4% in 2021. New targets were set at 82% (four-year) and 92% (seven-year).

Achievement and Integration

Murphy and Stevenson also reported the district’s progress on its Achievement and Integration (A&I) goals, including Pine Point School.

Goal 1, for 100% of high school students to complete college- and career-readiness activities and 95% of 11th-graders to complete one of the above mentioned assessments, was met at 100% and 96% respectively.

Goal 2 was another story, with 85% of fifth- and eighth-grade students identified for A&I intervention to achieve at least 1.5 grade-level growth in reading and math skills from fall to spring. The actual results were 50% for fifth grade reading (1.65 average growth overall), no data for fifth-grade math because the intervention wasn’t offered, 29% for eighth-grade reading (1.33 average growth), and 66% for eighth-grade math (2.7 average growth).

Murphy shared a letter from Century School Principal Mike LeMier, who explained why the goals were not met.

First, LeMier wrote, if student were identified for A&I due to being one grade-level behind, they would only need to grow 1.0 years to catch up – but the data would show the student did not meet the 1.5 grade-level growth expected.

Second, he wrote, students identified for intervention in the winter assessment would have less time to meet the goal than students identified in the fall screener.

“A goal of 1.5+ years growth is a great goal when students are 2+ years behind their peers,” LeMier wrote. “The goal was well intended, but didn’t reflect the ways in which students might grow or how long they might have to grow.”

A third A&I goal regarding teacher equity was met, with 97% of staff (goal: 95%) completing professional development opportunities in Adverse Childhood Experiences including Handle with Care training.

Stevenson also reported that Park Rapids Area Virtual Academy will be included in the district’s A&I program as part of a Minnesota Department of Education pilot program.