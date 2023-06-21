Park Rapids Schools face budget deficit, insurance hikes

Budgets, insurance coverages and a possible gymnastics gym on school grounds came before the Park Rapids School Board on Tuesday, June 20.

The school board approved a revised 2022-23 budget with general fund revenue of about $22.6 million and expense of $23.4 million and total revenues of $50.9 million and expenditures of $35.8 million.

Business Manager Kent Fritze projected a general fund deficit of about $800,000 for the fiscal year due to inflation, increased utility costs, and a drop in compensatory revenue because fewer people applied for free and reduced food service.

Regarding the $15-million surplus for all funds combined, Fritze reminded the school board that revenues from a February bond sale were placed in a construction fund to pay for school facility improvements during the next 2-3 years.

School board member Andrea Morgan’s motion to approve the revised budget passed without dissent, absent board member Dana Kocka.

The board also approved a preliminary 2023-24 budget with general fund revenue and expense of about $24 million, and total revenues of $31.7 million and expenditures of $58.9 million.

Fritze said described this budget as “very fluid” as district personnel continue analyzing the State Legislature’s actions. “We know we’re getting some more funding, but there’s also quite a few mandates that are coming through that we will have to address,” he said.

He anticipated a break-even general fund budget, despite an increase in compensatory revenue, because of the new mandates. “When they talk about historic funding, they don’t add the part that says historic mandates also,” he said.

Regarding the $27 million deficit projected in the total budget, Fritze again reminded the board that the construction fund will be drawn down as facility improvements continue.

Board member Clayton Hoyt’s motion to approve the preliminary budget passed without dissent.

Gymnastics gym

In old business, the school board discussed a proposal by Park Rapids Area Gymnastics (PRAG) to build a gymnastics facility on school property.

“I just think it’s a great idea,” said Morgan. “I’ve seen, from the past scores that the kids have had to the scores that they’re receiving now – I think (Coach Jimmy Sanchez) has done a phenomenal job. He’s been an asset to our gymnastics program, coming here. … Seeing the scores go from 4s, several years ago, to 8s and 9s is just incredible. They deserve it.”

Diekmann’s motion, to work with PRAG to find space for the facility, passed without dissent.

Insurance premiums

The board approved the district’s 2023-24 workers comp insurance with Ram Mutual at an estimated annual premium of $97,255.

Fritze said this was an increase of about 30% due to a couple of claims during the past year. Board member Jay Pike’s motion to approve the premium passed without dissent.

The board approved the district’s 2023-24 volunteer insurance with Berkley Accident and Health at $476.

Fritze said this premium has been the same for 18 years. Morgan’s motion to approve the premium passed without dissent.

The board approved the district’s 2023-24 property liability insurance with Minnesota Insurance Scholastic Trust (MIST) at $222,059.

Fritze said this was an increase of about $15,000 since last year, mostly due to a reappraisal of school property, the first in 10 years.

“We were undervalued by about $15 million,” he said, explaining that the 20 schools that comprise MIST agreed to insure their properties for their appraised value, “ensuring that if something does happen to our buildings, we have a full replacement coverage.”

Board member Colter Diekmann’s motion to approve the coverage passed without dissent.

In consent items and general business, the school board:



Heard Superintendent Lance Bagstad and Century School Principal Mike LeMier report they are studying how recent actions by the Legislature will affect contract negotiations and updates to school handbooks.

Heard High School Principal Jeff Johnson report that the school received a $12,000 grant to provide a two-trimester daycare course in partnership with Hubbard County and MAHUBE-OTWA. He said students could earn college credit and daycare certification through the program.

Hired Sarah Kaufenberg as a vocal music teacher, contingent upon licensure, and Sidney Newberg as an ADSIS reading interventionist.

Accepted the resignations of John Zinniel as a bus driver, Katie Eischens as head gymnastics coach and Kate Hendrickson as a girls C team basketball coach.

Approved the Park Rapids Public School Cafeteria Benefits Plan.

Approved the second reading of a lead mechanic job description.

Approved the district’s 2023-24 membership in the Minnesota Rural Education Association and the Minnesota School Boards Association.

Acknowledged Sue Cutler’s donation of a Woodcock Johnson IV test of cognitive abilities for $1,500.

Approved payments presented for June, totaling $1,861,643.

The school board’s next meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, July 10 in the “aquarium” at the Park Rapids Area High School media center.