Park Rapids Schools delayed Feb. 15

School will start two hours late on Wednesday, Feb. 15 due to inclement weather.

Park Rapids Century School
By Staff reports
February 14, 2023 10:08 PM
Park Rapids Area Schools are having a two-hour late start Wednesday, Feb. 15 due to winter weather conditions.

MORE RELATED COVERAGE:
Watch Map.PNG
Weather
BLIZZARD WARNING: Snow and very high wind to hit tonight and Wednesday
WDAY's StormTRACKER meteorologists are watching the storm; check back for updates.
February 14, 2023 06:52 PM
By  John Wheeler
Weather
John Wheeler: Here is why the woods are colder in mid-winter but warmer in late winter
February 14, 2023 05:00 AM
Weather
John Wheeler: Is LRC forecasting the real deal?
February 13, 2023 05:00 AM
Weather
John Wheeler: Jupiter is now known to have at least 92 moons
February 10, 2023 05:00 AM

