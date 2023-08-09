Park Rapids Schools buying new wheels

Park Rapids Area Schools are buying four buses – two new and two used.

MORE RELATED COVERAGE:





The school board on Monday, Aug. 7, approved the outright purchase of two used (2020) school buses for $160,663, and governmental lease-purchase financing to buy two new (2024) buses for $251,828, all from North Central Bus & Equipment.

Business Manager Kent Fritze explained that the district had paid off its previous lease purchase contract. He described the new vehicles as 77-passenger buses.

School board member Jay Pike made a motion to approve buying the used buses, and Clayton Hoyt made a motion approving the lease purchase. Both motions passed 4-0, absent board members Colter Diekmann and Andrea Morgan.

In consent items and general business, the school board:



ADVERTISEMENT

Set a truth-in-taxation meeting for 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 18 in the “aquarium” at the high school media center.

Approved a tax abatement agreement with the Heartland Lakes Development Commission to support building the 58-unit Pinecrest Apartments. The agreement calls for an abatement of up to $244,356 over the next 15 years.

Heard Hoyt and school board chair Sherry Safratowich report they met for several hours Monday with members of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, but negotiations were inconclusive.

Hired Laura Henderson as a high school paraprofessional and junior high volleyball coach.

Accepted the resignations of Chris Kirchner as an Esports coach and sixth-grade track coach, Erin Gonska as a middle school paraprofessional and Tayla Smith as an elementary paraprofessional.

Rescinded the hiring of Mitzi Tkach as an elementary paraprofessional.

Approved keeping adult food service prices the same for the 2023-24 school year at $2.50 for breakfast and $4.95 for lunch. All students will be eating free.

Approved a five-year contract with Arvig for phone services, totaling approximately $1,400 per month with two months free.

Approved a food service contract with MAHUBE-OTWA for the 2023-24 school year.

Approved PAWN Special Education purchase of service agreements for the 2023-24 school year.

Approved allowing families access to supplemental accident insurance with K-12 Student Accident Insurance.

Approved a quarterly report on the student activities fund, with revenues totaling $46,237 and expenses totaling $57,179.

Approved a list of fundraisers for the 2023-24 school year.

Approved first readings of the 2023-24 technology implementation and Park Rapids Area Virtual Academy handbooks and policies on the Family and Medical Leave Act, harassment and violence and school district systems accountability.

Approved second readings of the 2023-24 elementary, middle school, high school and activities handbook and coaches manual and policies on student rights and responsibilities, code of conduct and discipline, bullying, overdose medication, mandated reporting of child neglect or physical or sexual abuse, mandated reporting of maltreatment of vulnerable adults, tobacco-free environment and crisis management.

The school board’s next meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 21, in the “aquarium” at the Park Rapids Area High School media center.