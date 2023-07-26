Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, July 26

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Park Rapids Schools adjust calendar around construction project

The 2023-24 school year will end a week earlier, and its second trimester will be shorter, to give staff time to move as facility improvements continue.

PRAHS.JPG
Enterprise file photo
Robin Fish
By Robin Fish
Today at 11:59 AM

The Park Rapids School Board on Monday, July 24 amended the school year calendar for 2023-24 to align with PRoject 309 facility improvements.

MORE RELATED COVERAGE:

Superintendent Lance Bagstad proposed moving the last day of school from May 24, 2024, to May 17 to give staff time to pack, move and unpack.

“Pretty much every staff member in this (high school) building will be moving someplace at that time,” he said. “There will be some moving over at Century as well, to prepare for the work that’s going to be done there.”

Bagstad proposed moving the end of trimester 2 from Feb. 29 to Feb. 22, moving the dates of parent-teacher conferences, and moving a no-school day from March 4 to March 22, 2024.

Asked how this would affect the number of student days, Bagstad and High School Principal Jeff Johnson noted that the three trimesters will have 54, 57 and 56 days respectively, compared to the previously scheduled 54, 62 and 56 days, reducing the total number of student days from 172 to 167.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our employee contracts don’t change,” said Bagstad. “We’re still going to have our staffing.”

He explained that the state’s minimum requirements changed a few years ago from days to 1,020 hours, and even with the reduced student days, they should still hit that target.

School board member Colter Diekmann made a motion to approve the calendar adjustments.

In discussion of the motion, Johnson noted that adjustments will need to be made for end-of-year events like Senior Slam, the athletic banquet and the scholarship banquet.

Bagstad stressed that graduation day remains unchanged – Sunday, May 26, 2024.

Diekmann’s motion passed 5-0 absent board member Jay Pike.

In a separate report, Bagstad said inconveniences can be expected as school construction continues. “I just have to remind everybody that this is short-term,” he said. “In the end, it’s going to be really worth it.”

He anticipated issues with parking and ticketing for athletic games, and not being able to hold large events in the auditorium or gym due to egress procedures.

Robin Fish
By Robin Fish
Robin Fish is a staff reporter at the Park Rapids Enterprise. Contact him at rfish@parkrapidsenterprise.com or 218-252-3053.
What To Read Next
Mike Block and his wife Kim Dailey stand in front of an Allis-Chalmers WC that she bought for him as a gift.
Arts and Entertainment
What you need to know about this year’s Sebeka Red Eye River Days
19h ago
 · 
By  Frank Lee
ParkRapidsLibrary8724.jpg
Local
Kitchigami Regional Library seeks more Hubbard County funds
22h ago
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen
Hwy71Crash.072623.N.PRE.0505.jpg
Local
No injuries in US Hwy. 71 crash
22h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
SauersAtBigTimbers.071523.N.PRE.submitted.jpg
Members Only
Business
New motel, ice cream parlor takes pride in Itasca State Park community
1d ago
 · 
By  Robin Fish
MenahgaSchoolExt2021Right.jpg
Local
Menahga All School Reunion celebrates 100 years
1d ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
IceCreamContest.072623.N.PRE.9588.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Nevis catches crowd for Muskie Days
1d ago
 · 
By  Robin Fish
TrinityChurchPRExteriorMay2023.jpg
Lifestyle
Trinity Church to be deconsecrated
2d ago
 · 
By  Staff reports