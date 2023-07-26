Park Rapids Schools adjust calendar around construction project

The Park Rapids School Board on Monday, July 24 amended the school year calendar for 2023-24 to align with PRoject 309 facility improvements.

Superintendent Lance Bagstad proposed moving the last day of school from May 24, 2024, to May 17 to give staff time to pack, move and unpack.

“Pretty much every staff member in this (high school) building will be moving someplace at that time,” he said. “There will be some moving over at Century as well, to prepare for the work that’s going to be done there.”

Bagstad proposed moving the end of trimester 2 from Feb. 29 to Feb. 22, moving the dates of parent-teacher conferences, and moving a no-school day from March 4 to March 22, 2024.

Asked how this would affect the number of student days, Bagstad and High School Principal Jeff Johnson noted that the three trimesters will have 54, 57 and 56 days respectively, compared to the previously scheduled 54, 62 and 56 days, reducing the total number of student days from 172 to 167.

“Our employee contracts don’t change,” said Bagstad. “We’re still going to have our staffing.”

He explained that the state’s minimum requirements changed a few years ago from days to 1,020 hours, and even with the reduced student days, they should still hit that target.

School board member Colter Diekmann made a motion to approve the calendar adjustments.

In discussion of the motion, Johnson noted that adjustments will need to be made for end-of-year events like Senior Slam, the athletic banquet and the scholarship banquet.

Bagstad stressed that graduation day remains unchanged – Sunday, May 26, 2024.

Diekmann’s motion passed 5-0 absent board member Jay Pike.

In a separate report, Bagstad said inconveniences can be expected as school construction continues. “I just have to remind everybody that this is short-term,” he said. “In the end, it’s going to be really worth it.”

He anticipated issues with parking and ticketing for athletic games, and not being able to hold large events in the auditorium or gym due to egress procedures.