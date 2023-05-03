Park Rapids School Board recognizes BPA national participants
Park Rapids Area High School sent a state-champion financial analyst team to Anaheim, Calif. at the end of April.
The Park Rapids School Board on Monday, May 1, acknowledged members of the high school’s Business Professionals of America (BPA) chapter who participated in state and national competitions.
Among them, the state champion financial analyst team represented the school and all of Minnesota at the BPA’s 58th annual National Leadership Conference in Anaheim, California.
Juniors Jacob Lof, Henry Thorson, Adam Bruce and Noah Huot competed with thousands of students from across the U.S.
According to chapter co-advisor Angie Kuehn, the team didn’t make it to the finals, but they did very well and were probably only a few points out of contention.
“We are so very proud of their hard work,” said co-advisor Krystal Murphy. “They learned a lot for next year’s National Leadership Conference, because we know this team will be there for their senior year!”
Also, Emma Ravnaas qualified for nationals in advanced accounting, but was unable to attend due to the state speech contest happening at the same time, Murphy said.
State qualifiers to the state convention also introduced themselves to the school board, including voting delegates Aracely Gutierrez and Autumn Kietzman.
