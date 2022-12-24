Park Rapids School Board puts high school project out to bid

The Park Rapids School Board approved construction documents for additions and renovations to the high school, and authorized project engineers to proceed with bidding during a special meeting on Thursday, Dec. 22.

Justin Maaninga with ICS presented the designs, including:



A new parking area to the south of the expanded high school, cutting across the current location of the Frank White Education Center.

A delivery drop-off area outside the west side of the building, where a kitchen addition will take place.

Exterior views showing additions to the south – a new gym, district offices and a grades 7-8 wing; the east – high school offices and theater scene shop; and the north – Alternative Learning Center (ALC) and an automotive shop.

Floor plans showing these additions, as well as renovations to the current high school classroom areas and the kitchen area going in where the high school offices are now.

This slide from construction documents approved by the Park Rapids School Board on Dec. 22, 2022 shows the new high school parking area to be built across the present site of the Frank White Education center, with a main entrance to the new south wing of the school and an access road linking Helten Avenue and Huntsinger Avenue immediately north of the hockey arena. Contributed / ICS

Maaninga said construction will be phased, with the grades 7-8 wing and high school offices to be built from mid-May 2023 to late April 2024; district offices from mid-June 2023 to mid-May 2024; the new gym from late June 2023 to late May 2024; the new parking lot and east-wing classroom renovations during summer 2024; kitchen, ALC and auto shop additions from June 2024 through April 2025; west-wing classroom renovations from September 2024 to April 2025; and the kitchen drop-off bay and renovations relating to locker rooms, the concession stand and Career and Technical Education area during summer 2025.

Maaninga said there will be temporary fencing around the construction site and a temporary, public access road across the south side of the campus during the project.

This slide from construction documents approved by the Park Rapids School Board on Dec. 22, 2022 shows the grades 7-8 wing to be added at the south end of the high school, including two science labs, two special education classrooms, two "learning commons" areas, a staff room and a locker bay. Contributed / ICS

He identified 22 separate “work scopes” into which the project has been divided, to allow contractors to bid on specific areas including earthwork, concrete, masonry, steel supply and installation, roofing and metal wall panels, general construction, steel studs and drywall, tile and flooring, acoustic ceilings and panels, food service equipment, fire suppression equipment, mechanical, electrical and wood casework, as well as wood and aluminum doors, frames and windows.

Maaninga also identified 10 alternate bid areas to provide choices depending on the costs revealed when bids are opened. The alternates include fencing to set off the kitchen drop-off area, a fully adhered roof, additional culinary equipment and clock/paging equipment, mezzanine railing for the scene shop, a concrete speed curing additive and a scaled-back concession stand.

This slide from construction documents approved by the Park Rapids School Board on Dec. 22, 2022 shows the new high school kitchen area, partly an addition and partly renovation of the current high school offices, which are moving toward the main east entrance of the school. Contributed / ICS

Including a 5% reserve for contingencies, Maaninga estimated construction costs totaling $23,954,412 for the additions (totaling 77,750 square feet) and $13,868,765 for the renovations (83,000 square feet).

Asked about the bidding process, Maaninga said ICS uses a bidding tool to share construction specifications with contractors. They also send the plans to several building exchanges, advertise in the newspaper, and reach out to contractors by phone.

This slide from construction documents approved by the Park Rapids School Board on Dec. 22, 2022 shows the new, two-court gymnasium to be built at the southwest corner of the high school. Contributed / ICS

School board member Jay Pike said that contractors who plan to bid on several of the project’s work scopes asked him to thank ICS for breaking it up into 22 work scopes. Maaninga replied that this approach is based on a desire to encourage local involvement.

Asked if he senses there is a lot of interest in bidding on the project, Maaninga said, “I do. I feel like we’re going to get really good coverage.”

This slide from construction documents approved by the Park Rapids School Board on Dec. 22, 2022 shows the new district office area, including PAWN Special Education and Community Education. Contributed / ICS

He added that he’s spoken with contractors who haven’t been bidding for work in anticipation of working on the school project. “Three years worth of work in unforeseen and uncertain times,” he said, “I think that’s very valuable.”

Acknowledging that the bid opening may be a big event, Superintendent Lance Bagstad said he will try to schedule it for 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023 in the high school auditorium.

This slide from construction documents approved by the Park Rapids School Board on Dec. 22, 2022 shows the Alternative Learning Center and an automotive shop at the north end of the high school following projected additions and renovations. Rooms are designated as "flex lab," "learning studio," "life skills" and "transportation lab." Contributed / ICS

School board member Clayton Hoyt made a motion to approve the construction documents and go forward with bidding. The motion passed unanimously.

This slide from construction documents approved by the Park Rapids School Board on Dec. 22, 2022 shows the "800 hallway" at the high school following planned renovations, including the media center, special education classrooms, graphic design and business labs, vocational skills and life skills labs and a culinary lab. Contributed / ICS