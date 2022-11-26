Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Park Rapids School Board moves bus garage to final design phase

The estimated $3.5 million facility may be under construction as early as May-June 2023.

122622.N.PRE.BusGarageSitePlan.jpg
Project Manager Justin Maaninga with ICS presented the Park Rapids School Board on Nov. 21, 2022 with this site plan and other design development information regarding the proposed bus garage and maintenance building, to be built south of the fitness park on the west side of Helten Avenue. Surfaces include a concrete approach, an asphalt driveway from the street to the sheds, a concrete apron in front of the maintenance bay, a concrete sidewalk between the buildings, concrete pads for both buildings, and an aggregate surface for the employee parking area and the driveway leading north to the Century School bus loop. The shaded area curving around the west and south sides of the complex is a stormwater infiltration basin required by city code.
Contributed / ICS
Robin Fish
By Robin Fish
November 26, 2022 02:51 PM
The Park Rapids School Board on Monday approved the design development package for a new bus garage and maintenance building on school property.

Meanwhile, project manager Justin Maaninga reported, construction documents are 90% complete for high school additions and improvements and 70% complete for a new parking area and pickup/drop-off lane at Century School, while design development is underway for interior renovations at Century.

Maaninga presented diagrams showing the design concept for the bus garage, to be built on the west side of Helten Avenue south of the fitness park, with a large building for bus storage and a smaller maintenance building.

Both buildings will be served by water and sanitary sewer utilities for fire suppression, to wash buses and to provide facilities for transportation staff.

Maaninga said the storage building will have room for about 30 buses, and both buildings together will be able to house the entire bus fleet. The east (entrance) end of the building will have a 24-foot-wide overhead door in the center with two 12-foot-wide doors to each side, while the west (exit) end will have a single 24-foot-wide door.

ADVERTISEMENT

The smaller building will have two maintenance bays, a wash bay, an office, meeting room, toilets, a parts store, an oil room and a mechanical-electrical-plumbing room, Maaninga said.

He estimated the total construction cost, from earth work to completion, at a little over $3.5 million. He said ICS plans to have construction documents ready for school board approval on Jan. 9, 2023 and put out to bid at the end of January, with construction in the spring.

School board member Dana Kocka moved to approve the design development package and to authorize ICS to proceed with construction documents. The motion passed unanimously.

