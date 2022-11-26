Park Rapids School Board moves bus garage to final design phase

The Park Rapids School Board on Monday approved the design development package for a new bus garage and maintenance building on school property.

Meanwhile, project manager Justin Maaninga reported, construction documents are 90% complete for high school additions and improvements and 70% complete for a new parking area and pickup/drop-off lane at Century School, while design development is underway for interior renovations at Century.

Maaninga presented diagrams showing the design concept for the bus garage, to be built on the west side of Helten Avenue south of the fitness park, with a large building for bus storage and a smaller maintenance building.

Both buildings will be served by water and sanitary sewer utilities for fire suppression, to wash buses and to provide facilities for transportation staff.

Maaninga said the storage building will have room for about 30 buses, and both buildings together will be able to house the entire bus fleet. The east (entrance) end of the building will have a 24-foot-wide overhead door in the center with two 12-foot-wide doors to each side, while the west (exit) end will have a single 24-foot-wide door.

The smaller building will have two maintenance bays, a wash bay, an office, meeting room, toilets, a parts store, an oil room and a mechanical-electrical-plumbing room, Maaninga said.

He estimated the total construction cost, from earth work to completion, at a little over $3.5 million. He said ICS plans to have construction documents ready for school board approval on Jan. 9, 2023 and put out to bid at the end of January, with construction in the spring.

School board member Dana Kocka moved to approve the design development package and to authorize ICS to proceed with construction documents. The motion passed unanimously.