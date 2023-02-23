Park Rapids School Board hires new bus chief

Jack Johnson was hired Tuesday as the Park Rapids School District’s new transportation director.

The hire was part of the school board’s consent agenda.

Departing transportation director Dave Synstegaard, whose resignation was approved on Feb. 6, said he plans to stay on the job until Johnson is up to speed.

Regarding his motive for leaving, Synstegaard said, “For the next person to be successful, I think they need to spend some time in the bus garage, learn the culture, get involved with the drivers early. … It’s important to get embedded in the culture over there and understand what’s going on.”

He voiced confidence that Johnson will be able to take his department to the next level.

No Child Left Inside

Principal Mike LeMier reported that middle school agriculture teacher Ashley Anderson was awarded a No Child Left Inside grant.

“She’s getting lots of cool things for our middle school students to utilize in her classes,” LeMier said – including traps, furs, pelts and tanning kits for a seventh grade trapping unit, model firearm kits for sixth graders studying for their firearms safety certification, and other hands-on learning tools.

In consent items and general business, the school board:

Approved the new Park Rapids Panthers logo presented at the school board’s Feb. 6 meeting. High School Principal Jeff Johnson explained the new logo will be introduced to the students during a staff-vs.-seniors basketball game the afternoon of Thursday, March 2, the last day of Trimester 2.

Hired Jill Arvik as a bus driver effective Feb. 27, Mike Arvik as an assistant mechanic and Talya Smith as a health professional effective March 7.

Approved an unpaid leave of absence for special education teacher Terence Ohlgren during the 2023-24 school year.

Accepted the resignations of Jeremy Anderson as a junior high baseball coach and Olivia Berg as an elementary autism spectrum disorder teacher.

Approved out-of-state travel for sixth-grade staff and students Friday, March 17 to SkyZone in Fargo, N.D.

Heard Community Education Director Jill Dickinson report the Pathway II applications have been submitted to the state. She explained this is a scholarship program for 3-year-old preschool students.

Heard Jill Stevenson, director of curriculum and instruction, report that the K-12 math resource review team recommended using Houghton Mifflin Harcourt’s “Math Expressions” for K-5, Gina Wilson’s “All Things Algebra” for grades 6-12 and the Demana precalculus course from Savvas Learning Co.

Acknowledged donations to the school district, including former school board member Dennis Dodge’s donation of an “In God We Trust” sign and Kelly and Shelly Kimball’s $500 donation to the Angel Fund.

Received an enrollment report showing that K-12 enrollment went down by nine students, from 1,590 to 1,581, between Jan. 18 and Feb. 16, mostly at the high school level. Meanwhile, overall enrollment including pre-K, early childhood and alternative learning went down 13 students, from 1,728 to 1,715.

Approved payments presented for February, totaling $1,593,931.

Approved a first reading of the high school’s 2023-24 Panther Tracks registration book.

Received certificates due to February being School Board Recognition of Month.

Entered a closed session to discuss personnel issues regarding workers’ compensation.

The school board’s next meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 7 at the Frank White Education Center.

